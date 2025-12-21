Straitstimes.com header logo

Minor Issues

The challenge of keeping Christmas simple, meaningful and joyful

The year-end holidays can be a frenzied and exhausting period, and it can be expensive, says the writer.

Jill Lim

  • Christmas can be a frenzied, expensive, and exhausting period, pressured by social media and commercial ads to buy, feast and party luxuriously.
  • IMH suggests creating a realistic budget, limiting social events, and focusing on small pleasures to lower stress and enjoy the holidays more.
  • Dickens' A Christmas Carol offers a message: rediscover joy, make amends, and celebrate Christmas thoughtfully, sincerely and inexpensively.

SINGAPORE – “Merry Christmas! Out upon merry Christmas! What’s Christmas time to you but a time for paying bills without money; a time for finding yourself a year older, but not an hour richer...”

So ranted the famous literary character who said, in response to his nephew’s cheerful Christmas greeting (“A merry Christmas, uncle! God save you!”): “Bah! Humbug!”

