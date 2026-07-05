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Delia Siow, head of primary English curriculum at an English tuition centre, believes in the use of model compositions and encourages students to build a bank of master plots.

Explore the PSLE Companion microsite for more insights and tips.

SINGAPORE – Ditch Shakespeare, Jane Austen and J.K. Rowling for PSLE English composition preparation.

At this point of the year, some experts say pupils should be internalising model compositions for the exam, which takes place on Sept 24.

Model compositions offer the most bang for buck, given the exam’s specific rubrics and strict time constraints, says Mind Stretcher’s deputy chief executive Moses Soh, 33. “While students should not blindly memorise and regurgitate model compositions, they should study them closely.

“In doing so, they will become more deeply acquainted with how a good plot unfolds and how grammar and vocabulary can come together to drive a story.”

Over the past few months, the education group has given its pupils 10 key plot structures to study and adapt for the exam, and free access to the AI-powered CompoCoach on its cher.ai platform where they can input composition topics and submit their essays for teacher-calibrated feedback as well as model compositions.

Members of the public can access the site through a free trial and, thereafter, a paid subscription of $25 a month.

Head of primary English curriculum Delia Siow at Lil’ But Mighty, an English tuition centre with nine branches in Singapore, is also a believer in the use of model compositions. Siow, 35, encourages pupils to build a bank of master plots comprising a mix of neutral, positive and negative storylines from model composition books, school compilations and their own pool of top-scoring essays.

After compiling them, pupils should engage with the content by writing one-line summaries, mapping story arcs and dissecting plot points, she says. This facilitates deeper learning.

“When students can link their exam question to a set of master plots, they save time on brainstorming and will be able to write with greater confidence,” she says. For example, a model composition on a rewarding experience can be modified to fit an exam topic like gratitude.

Siow strongly discourages pupils from crafting entirely new plots under exam constraints, since they have only 40 to 50 minutes to plan, write and check their work.

“While we respect their eagerness to develop fresh stories, we don’t want to leave their grades to chance for such a major examination. I encourage them to write freely outside the exam, and I am happy to look at their work. I remind them that the exam is grade-driven.”

Structuring strong stories

The PSLE English Paper 1 is a 70-minute writing examination worth 25 per cent of the total subject score.

It is divided into two sections: situational writing which is worth 14 marks, and the composition which is worth 36 marks.

Pupils will need to write a composition based on the given topic and use at least one of three given picture prompts in their writing.

Mind Stretcher deputy CEO Moses Soh at a PSLE English boot camp on June 16. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM

Soh suggests that pupils use Mind Stretcher’s “Spark” framework to develop a strong composition structure. Spark stands for setting, problem, action, resolution and keepsake.

Pupils should begin by dropping readers directly into the setting as provided in the exam prompts. Soh says: “Focus on the setting suggested and centre your reader and narrator there. Provide a sensory hook by incorporating sights, sounds or smells to anchor the reader.”

For instance, if the scene is a courtyard where tension is unfolding, pupils might want to describe strained expressions or the sound of approaching footsteps to kick off the essay.

Soh, however, cautioned against overloading the introduction with unnecessary details. “Students should cut to the chase. For instance, they don’t have to describe how they got to the courtyard, bought food and sat down with their classmates.

“They should keep their writing short and sweet, simple and straightforward. A vivid, descriptive picture of a few core moments beats rushing through events.”

He says pupils should then introduce the problem and spend time fleshing out scenes where the main action takes place.

Daryl Yeo, 33, founder of Mind’s Eye Learning Hub, which helps pupils ace their PSLE compositions, says role-playing can help them better imagine unfamiliar scenarios. He notes that their experiences are largely limited to school, tuition classes and the occasional holiday.

By acting out situations – such as a confrontation with a bully or a road accident – pupils can learn to show, not tell. This can greatly boost the quality of writing and allows for strong vocabulary and even idioms to flow naturally, he says.

“Saying a character is infuriated is not enough. Did he slam the door, give someone the silent treatment or throw his books out of the window?”

Yeo recalls a child who struggled to describe a character’s reaction after falling down during an important race. “I told her to put a face on the character, so she thought of her brother and predicted how he would respond. She visualised him clenching his fists and striking the ground in frustration, which improved her writing dramatically.”

Soh says pupils should end with an effective resolution and provide the reader with a keepsake, such as a reflective takeaway.

Siow agrees and says they should spend time crafting satisfying conclusions where their lead characters reflect on the heart of the story.

“Students should reinforce the topic and question in the conclusion, folding in the title at the end if feasible,” she says.

Avoid common mistakes

Experts say that some strong writers tend to overcomplicate plots with too many twists, turns and themes.

If they write out of point, they jeopardise their banding.

To keep the content tight and manageable, pupils should focus on just one plot and generally stick to a word limit of 400 to 500 words, says Soh.

Soh adds that he has observed instances of “negative writing”, where an inverse of the topic is fleshed out.

For instance, if the topic is on patience, but a candidate dedicates the whole essay to feelings of impatience, he is treading a thin line.

“If he writes about being impatient with his mother and then regretting it at the end, the theme of patience is not addressed until the conclusion. It’s more challenging to pull that off.”

To check if their work addresses the topic, parents can encourage their children to do a “litmus test” – produce a one-line summary of their planned plots before starting to write.

Soh says: “If the student summarises his story by saying it is about taking care of his mother when she was ill and patiently tending to her needs despite his own tiredness, then he is very clearly meeting the brief.”

Siow points out that pupils must also remember to incorporate the provided picture prompt in the exam.

They should identify and plan for the paragraphs they will be introducing from the image from the get-go, she says.

Other tips

Weak writers might find it daunting to put together an entire composition. Yeo says parents can scaffold the process by encouraging their children to do short micro-writing exercises.

“Parents can split up the writing into the introduction, body and conclusion. This approach lowers the barrier to entry and builds confidence and stamina over time,” he says.

Yeo, who studied English Literature in university and has eight years of teaching experience, says parents should take their children around the neighbourhood to engage their senses and observe their surroundings and how people are behaving.

He adds: “How would you describe a slippery fish if you haven’t touched one? Let your child try holding one. Parents can ask questions such as ‘What’s the smell of the market like?’ Don’t prompt them, and give them a chance to use their own vocabulary.”

Videos help too. Yeo says: “A martial arts movie with slow-motion scenes, or even an oldie but goodie like (1999 sci-fi film) The Matrix can help students visualise the various steps of a conflict or fight.”

Siow says pupils should compile and use good phrases for scene setting, physical reactions to feelings, and interesting character features and traits.

Parents can also focus on helping their children build skills for the situational writing component of the paper.

“That’s 14 marks. If children are conscientious and trained well to tackle this component effectively, they will likely get a higher overall band for Paper 1 of the exam.”

Finally, experts said pupils should set aside the last five minutes of their exam to fix grammar mistakes and polish their compositions.

CompoCoach

The Straits Times’ PSLE Companion subscribers can access Mind Stretcher’s cher.ai platform, which houses its new CompoCoach tool, for 30 per cent off the usual $25 monthly fee. The free trial comes with one composition practice and three reading-aloud assessments.

Compo Coach teaches pupils how to start their essays and produce simple plots and interesting arcs while keeping their writing vivid and engaging.

Users can input composition topics and submit essays for teacher-calibrated feedback as well as personalised model compositions on topics of their choice.

The system provides actionable sentence-by-sentence feedback, and offers pupils information on the band their essays fall under and why they have been graded as such.

It also provides rewrites of mistakes and weak paragraphs to help improve plot relevance and showcase greater sentence structure variety and vocabulary.

The tool, put together by Soh and his team, offers a writing style that pupils would find enjoyable and relatable while working within the exam’s constraints. It is constantly being calibrated to meet exam standards, with input from former educators and English department heads.