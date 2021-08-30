Thank you, teachers

Ahead of Teachers' Day on Friday, eight parents pen tributes to the special teachers who changed their children's lives

Published: 
37 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Parent: Madam Sulaiha Saadol, 51, housewife
Son: Arsyad Juraimi, 24, final-year mechanical engineering student at the National University of Singapore
Teacher: Mr Mohd Farid Mohamad, Bowen Secondary School

Mr Mohd Farid Mohamad, a discipline master at Bowen Secondary School, made a positive and lasting impression on my son Arsyad when he attended the school from 2010 to 2013.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Get the ST Smart Parenting newsletter for expert advice. Visit the microsite for more.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 30, 2021, with the headline 'Thank you, teachers'. Subscribe
Topics: 