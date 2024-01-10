Success in motion: How this tertiary curriculum propels students toward real-world readiness

In just three years, this mechanical engineering student has helped to create a de-icing aerogel for commercial planes, built a small rotatable dining table that can be attached to wheelchairs and worked in a leading power utility.
Mr Kasuntha Gimshan Weerasing, who is in his fourth and final year at The Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU), shares: “One reason I chose PolyU is that it emphasises practical and hands-on work, in addition to theoretical learning. I’ve learnt so much from these projects and had fun doing them.
“Being here has fired up my passion for learning and engineering, where I can use my knowledge and skills to solve problems. It’s also made me surer of my goals.”
He notes that each project came from a different opportunity at PolyU, which aspires to be an innovative, world-class university with a strong sense of social responsibility. It is 65th in the QS World University Rankings 2024, 23rd in the QS World University Rankings: Asia 2024 and 4th in the Young University Rankings 2023.
Its students go beyond the classroom with abundant resources and global opportunities to participate in student exchange, research programmes, international Work-Integrated Education (i.e. internships) and Service-Learning, where they give back to society.
Fostering a thirst for knowledge
PolyU launched its Undergraduate Research and Innovation Scheme in the 2021/22 academic year to cultivate intellectual curiosity and enquiry-based learning, reinforcing Hong Kong as an international innovation hub. PolyU students can get up to HK$50,000 (S$8,500) and assistance for individual or group research projects. Since its launch, PolyU has approved over 280 projects and funded more than 410 undergraduate researchers with more than HK$13 million.
Mr Gimshan and his schoolmates tapped on the scheme to develop their de-icing aerogel: “I joined a project under the Department of Aeronautical and Aviation Engineering, another discipline from my major, and learned more about materials and aircraft. I experienced what it’s like being a researcher and was inspired by prominent scholars, working in a laboratory and carrying out different manufacturing processes.”
He also honed his skills during his Service-Learning unit, where his team designed and built a rotatable dining table for wheelchairs. Units like these help students utilise their skills and knowledge to address complex social service challenges, ranging from supporting children and families with special needs to educating rural farmers on sustainable food production. These experiences cultivate deeper empathy and a robust sense of civic responsibility.
“That was my first engineering project. It was challenging, but the teachers were supportive,” shares Mr Gimshan. “We went to PolyU’s Industrial Centre, manufactured steel parts and made a product that fully meets the needs of our client, who is a senior citizen. It was one of the best experiences and very fulfilling.”
Some of his classmates travelled to Rwanda to build solar panels for villages, or to South-east Asian countries to teach English to children. “You can help people and global communities in various ways, and learn a lot in the process. This is a key, unique and interesting aspect of PolyU, and many students love it and take more than one of these units,” adds Mr Gimshan.
A school for tomorrow’s leaders
Mr Gimshan, who is from Sri Lanka, adds that PolyU prepares students for careers after graduation. In these three years of study, thanks to the vast network of partnerships that PolyU has with many industries and multinational giants, he has completed three internships and accumulated working experiences in various fields, including one at the China Light and Power utility, which supplies over 80 per cent of Hong Kong’s electricity. He says: “I discovered so much about the industry and was lucky enough to visit every power station owned by the utility.”
“My supervisor made sure that I learned as much as possible, and after seeing the work that he does, I realised I want to do something similar in the future.”
Ms Alessandra Sylva Saleh, an Indonesian student who is also in her fourth and last year at the university, shares that its Integrated Project course also gave her a taste of working life. During the course, students collaborate in teams on multidisciplinary projects. Her team developed a robot to help people care for their pets.
She says: “The project involved many stages, from planning to design, packaging, cataloguing, inventory and distribution management, and more. We also presented our business proposal at the end of the course, to gain experience in pitching and managing a business project in reality.
“After completing the course, I have a deeper appreciation for the collaboration, communication and problem-solving skills needed to address real-world challenges. I have also gotten to know people from other majors, which is essential for success in today’s interconnected industries.”
With more than 2,600 undergraduate students from over 45 countries and regions at PolyU, Mr Gimshan and Ms Sylva have made friends and forged connections with people from all parts of the world. “PolyU has so many people from different places and backgrounds. When you meet and befriend them, you gain an international perspective and make your university life happier,” Mr Gimshan highlights.
As more than 9,000 foreign multinational companies have set up offices in Hong Kong, PolyU students have a global job market at their doorstep, too. Aspiring entrepreneurs among the university’s students and alumni can realise their global aspirations by taking advantage of its PolyVentures ecosystem to get their start-ups off the ground.
Mr Gimshan says: “PolyU is dedicated to ensuring that students have a well-rounded learning experience that also readies them for life after university. Whether you want to pursue a master’s degree, launch a start-up or get a great job in Hong Kong and beyond, you have all the resources that you need at PolyU.”
A variety of generous help at hand
PolyU offers generous scholarships to prospective and current students who need financial assistance. It also nominates outstanding applicants from Belt and Road countries, such as Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Myanmar, for the HKSAR government’s Belt and Road Scholarship, which covers tuition fees.
Mr Gimshan and Ms Sylva won the Belt and Road Scholarship. “With it, international students like us can study at an innovative, world-class university like PolyU without financial worries,” says Mr Gimshan.
Ms Sylva adds that the scholarship changed her life. “Without it, I wouldn’t have been able to study abroad. I can immerse myself in my studies and extracurricular activities because of its generous funding. I’m also motivated to achieve good grades as we must meet its criteria yearly.”
She tells prospective students: “We have state-of-the-art facilities, like our Industrial Centre, which is one of the best, if not the best, in Hong Kong. We have a diverse student body, and everyone is friendly and easy-going. Hong Kong has a dynamic environment, and we are centrally located in the city. PolyU is a great place to study, connect with global citizens, gain working experience and get ready for the next stage of your life.”
