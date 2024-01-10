Success in motion: How this tertiary curriculum propels students toward real-world readiness

Fostering a thirst for knowledge

PolyU launched its Undergraduate Research and Innovation Scheme in the 2021/22 academic year to cultivate intellectual curiosity and enquiry-based learning, reinforcing Hong Kong as an international innovation hub. PolyU students can get up to HK$50,000 (S$8,500) and assistance for individual or group research projects. Since its launch, PolyU has approved over 280 projects and funded more than 410 undergraduate researchers with more than HK$13 million.

Mr Gimshan and his schoolmates tapped on the scheme to develop their de-icing aerogel: “I joined a project under the Department of Aeronautical and Aviation Engineering, another discipline from my major, and learned more about materials and aircraft. I experienced what it’s like being a researcher and was inspired by prominent scholars, working in a laboratory and carrying out different manufacturing processes.”

He also honed his skills during his Service-Learning unit, where his team designed and built a rotatable dining table for wheelchairs. Units like these help students utilise their skills and knowledge to address complex social service challenges, ranging from supporting children and families with special needs to educating rural farmers on sustainable food production. These experiences cultivate deeper empathy and a robust sense of civic responsibility.

“That was my first engineering project. It was challenging, but the teachers were supportive,” shares Mr Gimshan. “We went to PolyU’s Industrial Centre, manufactured steel parts and made a product that fully meets the needs of our client, who is a senior citizen. It was one of the best experiences and very fulfilling.”

Some of his classmates travelled to Rwanda to build solar panels for villages, or to South-east Asian countries to teach English to children. “You can help people and global communities in various ways, and learn a lot in the process. This is a key, unique and interesting aspect of PolyU, and many students love it and take more than one of these units,” adds Mr Gimshan.