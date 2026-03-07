Temasek Poly students build tools inspired by love and a mission to give confidence back to seniors

Sign up now: Get tips on how to help your child succeed

Behind every academic result is a young person quietly chasing their dreams, beating the odds, and hoping to make something of themselves. In More than Grades, a series by The Straits Times, we tell the stories of youth who are making waves in school and beyond.

(From left) Ms Kontham Ishwarya, Ms Joelle Chong, and Ms Dayana Abdul Haddy, are behind PrintAid, a team that designs 3D-printed assistive tools designed to support the senior’s daily activities.

SINGAPORE – It started with a simple observation at home, when Ms Joelle Chong noticed her grandmother, who is in her 70s, struggling to open a jar.

“She has grip-strength issues, so when she wants to open jars, she has to ask my mum or me,” said the 20-year-old Temasek Polytechnic (TP) student. “I started thinking, what happens if none of us are at home?”

That question sparked PrintAid, a ground-up project by Ms Chong and fellow TP Diploma in Mechatronics students Kontham Ishwarya, 20, and Dayana Abdul Haddy, 20.

The three of them turned to 3D printing, a skill they picked up in their course, to design tools that could restore independence and confidence in seniors.

Since September 2025, the trio have been designing and 3D-printing simple assistive tools to help seniors with everyday tasks, from opening bottles and jars to clipping their nails or removing pills from blister packs.

The students have created eight tools so far – including jar, bottle and tube openers with textured grooves that create friction, allowing seniors to grip and twist them open more easily.

Other tools include a bag carrier that distributes the weight of plastic grocery bags more comfortably, and a stand that allows seniors to clip their nails using one hand.

There is also a pill remover to make it easier to pop medication out of blister packs, and a feeding cuff designed for seniors with shaky hands from conditions such as stroke or Parkinson’s disease.

This idea, inspired by one grandmother, has since reached 115 seniors in five centres, hospitals and nursing homes in Singapore.

Many of the challenges seniors face are small but persistent frustrations that often go unnoticed, the students said, and seniors are also hesitant to ask for help.

“Sometimes seniors don’t really speak up about (needing help),” said Ms Ishwarya. “They feel like it just comes with age, and they don’t want to trouble others.”

Added Ms Chong: “A lot of seniors feel that when they ask for help, they are troubling their family.”

The moment they discover a tool that helps, the change is almost immediate, said the students. Seniors gain back their sense of autonomy and also their confidence.

“Some seniors tell me that they tried to avoid using some products like bottles previously because they don’t want to go through the struggle (of opening them),” said Ms Ishwarya.

But when introduced to these tools, they are more willing to try again, she added. “They’re very happy that they can now do a task they previously couldn’t, and they don’t have to ask for help.”

A 1kg spool of printing filament costs about $18 and can produce around 36 shoehorns, one of the tools designed by the team. Each shoehorn takes about one to two hours to print, and can be customised to the senior’s height.

The students are able to keep costs low partly because TP allows them to use its 3D printers and spaces, said Ms Dayana, while lecturers give advice on materials and design.

She added that the team wanted to make use of what they learnt to do something impactful.

But the heart of the project lies in its collaborative approach. Rather than designing tools in isolation, the students work directly with seniors, getting them to test the tools and give feedback on what works for them.

For example, the team made the handle for the bag carrier slightly larger so that seniors can put their wrist through and hang it on their arm, Ms Dayana said.

The first trial session involved about 10 seniors at a centre run by Methodist Welfare Services in Geylang. Since then, the team has held seven engagement sessions with seniors in different locations.

“We don’t just want to make the tools for seniors, but with them,” said Ms Chong.

And yes, her grandmother has found the bottle opener and pill remover useful, she added.

The trio also received support from some 60 volunteers in getting these tools to seniors, and funding through the Young ChangeMakers grant by the National Youth Council, which supports youth-led social initiatives.

For the students, juggling schoolwork and this social initiative has not always been easy. Ms Chong is currently completing her major project and elective modules, while her teammates are on internships.

But their encounters have helped them to see deeper into the quieter struggles faced by older residents in Singapore, serving as motivation for them to keep going.

Ms Dayana said she feels empathy for many of the seniors who live alone and do not always have family members around.

“This is the generation that built Singapore,” she said. “So for me, (helping) feels like giving back to them.”

“Sometimes, just being there for them can brighten their day,” Ms Chong said, referring to visits to nursing homes where seniors may not receive many visitors.

The team hopes to finalise the designs for their tools around March.

Their next goal is to begin distributing the tools around May, returning to the active ageing centres they have worked with and potentially going door to door to reach seniors living alone, particularly those from lower-income households.

At outreach events, they plan to set up booths where seniors can try the devices and choose the ones they need.

The students also hope the project sends a broader message about what young people can achieve.

“People sometimes think you need big, advanced solutions to tackle social issues,” said Ms Chong. “But even simple tools can make small changes that add up to a bigger impact.”

Ms Ishwarya added: “You don’t need to wait for the right time to make an impact. If you have the idea and the willingness, you can start any time.”