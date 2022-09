SINGAPORE - Teens from lower-income families are likely to have fewer books at home, receive less home reading support, and fewer of them say they enjoy reading, a study has found.

In the survey by the National Institute of Education (NIE) on the reading habits of teenagers, four in 10 students who are on the Financial Assistance Scheme (FAS) said they owned 10 books or fewer, compared with two in 10 non-FAS students.