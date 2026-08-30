Teachers with special needs: ‘Sir, are you deaf?’
- Syed Ali Mohamed Alhabshee, a science teacher who has hearing loss, uses hearing aids and educational technology to manage his condition and teach effectively.
- He openly discusses his hearing loss with students, fostering empathy and encouraging them to share their own challenges.
- Ali’s experience helped a former student accept and seek help for hearing loss.
AI generated
SINGAPORE – Science teacher Syed Ali Mohamed Alhabshee, 44, uses hearing aids that his secondary school students have occasionally mistaken for wireless earbuds.
He was upfront with them, instantly dispelling any incredulous thoughts that he might be listening to music at work.