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Teachers with special needs: ‘Sir, are you deaf?’

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Science teacher Syed Ali Mohamed Alhabshee has significant hearing loss.

Science teacher Syed Ali Mohamed Alhabshee has significant hearing loss.

ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN

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Venessa Lee

  • Syed Ali Mohamed Alhabshee, a science teacher who has hearing loss, uses hearing aids and educational technology to manage his condition and teach effectively.
  • He openly discusses his hearing loss with students, fostering empathy and encouraging them to share their own challenges.
  • Ali’s experience helped a former student accept and seek help for hearing loss.

AI generated

SINGAPORE – Science teacher Syed Ali Mohamed Alhabshee, 44, uses hearing aids that his secondary school students have occasionally mistaken for wireless earbuds. 

He was upfront with them, instantly dispelling any incredulous thoughts that he might be listening to music at work.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.