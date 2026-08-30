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Teachers with special needs: Homecoming at Pathlight

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Maths teacher Joel Lee, 29, is neurodiverse like his students at Pathlight School. Lee has autism and ADHD.

Mathematics teacher Joel Lee is neurodiverse like his pupils at Pathlight School. He has autism and ADHD.

ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM

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Venessa Lee

  • Joel Lee, a former Pathlight pupil with autism and ADHD, became a mathematics teacher at the same special education school.
  • He faced bullying and misunderstanding in mainstream schools but excelled academically, finding confidence through mathematics and tutoring others.
  • At Pathlight, Lee adapts his teaching to each neurodiverse student's needs, seeing the school as a supportive second home that reflects his own experiences.

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SINGAPORE – Joel Lee, 29, is a mathematics teacher at Pathlight School. It is where he started as a pupil more than 20 years ago, before he made the transition to mainstream education.

Pathlight is Singapore’s first special education school offering the national curriculum for those on the autism spectrum. Lee has taught at Pathlight’s two Ang Mo Kio campuses over the last five years.

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Teachers

Special needs/Special education

Primary school

Secondary school

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.