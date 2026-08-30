Teachers with special needs: Homecoming at Pathlight

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Mathematics teacher Joel Lee is neurodiverse like his pupils at Pathlight School. He has autism and ADHD.

SINGAPORE – Joel Lee, 29, is a mathematics teacher at Pathlight School. It is where he started as a pupil more than 20 years ago, before he made the transition to mainstream education.

Pathlight is Singapore’s first special education school offering the national curriculum for those on the autism spectrum. Lee has taught at Pathlight’s two Ang Mo Kio campuses over the last five years.