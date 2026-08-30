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Teachers with special needs: Guiding blind students and, sometimes, their parents

Penny Chong, who is blind, is a resource teacher coaching students with visual disabilities at Ahmad Ibrahim Secondary School.

SINGAPORE – Penny Chong, 48, has been working with students with visual disabilities at her alma mater, Ahmad Ibrahim Secondary School, for 19 years.

Becoming a resource teacher was a dream of hers after she became blind at the age of nine. In mainstream schools in Singapore, resource teachers are educators who support students with mild to moderate special educational needs, learning difficulties or developmental concerns.