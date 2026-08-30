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Teachers with special needs: Guiding blind students and, sometimes, their parents

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Penny Chong, who is blind, has been a resource teacher coaching visually impaired students at Ahmad Ibrahim Secondary School for nearly 20 years.

Penny Chong, who is blind, is a resource teacher coaching students with visual disabilities at Ahmad Ibrahim Secondary School.

ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY

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Venessa Lee

  • Penny Chong, blind since age nine, has worked nearly 20 years as a resource teacher supporting students with visual disabilities at Ahmad Ibrahim Secondary School.
  • The school offers specialised facilities like tactile paths and braille materials to help students with visual disabilities.
  • Chong encourages parents to believe in their children’s potential and supports Singapore’s progress towards a more inclusive society for special needs students.

AI generated

SINGAPORE – Penny Chong, 48, has been working with students with visual disabilities at her alma mater, Ahmad Ibrahim Secondary School, for 19 years.

Becoming a resource teacher was a dream of hers after she became blind at the age of nine. In mainstream schools in Singapore, resource teachers are educators who support students with mild to moderate special educational needs, learning difficulties or developmental concerns. 

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.