Tap SkillsFuture Credit for e-learning under three platforms from Sept

From next month, Singaporeans aged 25 and above can use their SkillsFuture Credit for online learning packages under three digital learning platforms.

Through subscription plans on these platforms, those eligible will be able to access on any device a total of more than 80,300 bite-size micro-learning courses in industries such as healthcare and cyber security.

SkillsFuture Credit is a credit scheme for all eligible Singapore citizens to acquire new skills or improve existing ones.

Using SkillsFuture Credit to subscribe to learning platforms is part of a two-year pilot involving NTUC LearningHub, Gnowbe and ZilLearn, said a joint statement by SkillsFuture Singapore and the partnering companies yesterday.

The subscription-based option with SkillsFuture on NTUC LearningHub's LHub GO Infinity platform and Gnowbe's platform GnowbeLearn will be launched next month, followed by ZilLearn's platform in December.

Speaking to the media at the SkillsFuture Month Closing Roadshow at Suntec City yesterday, Minister of State for Education and Manpower Gan Siow Huang said: "We know that people can find it challenging to find time to go for learning, upskilling, reskilling so... (with the new platforms), they can learn at their own time and own pace from the comfort of home".

The roadshow is an annual learning event that helps people get access to guidance on growth sectors, and has employers on site to provide career advice, job interviews and opportunities.

Ms Gan said the launch comes as the Covid-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of flexibility, as well as the usefulness and effectiveness of online learning.

On NTUC LearningHub's LHub GO Infinity platform, subscribers use the one-stop hub to get credentials upon completing the courses, which cover areas such as digital transformation and adaptive skills.

With GnowbeLearn, learners will have access to more than 300 micro-learning courses by industry experts and a few local institutes of higher learning, such as Temasek Polytechnic.

ZilLearn will help identify skills gaps based on analyses of users' resumes and past work experiences while providing 5,000 courses.

Those eligible can pay for these subscription packages on the platforms using their opening SkillsFuture Credit or use the one-time SkillsFuture Credit top-up.

The pilot initiative is part of the nationwide movement to cultivate lifelong learning and ensure quality and industry-relevant training for adults in Singapore.

As at end-June, more than 725,000 Singaporeans had used their SkillsFuture Credit since the scheme was launched in 2015.

Over 7,000 employers have sent workers for training courses supported by the SkillsFuture Enterprise Credit, said Ms Gan.

Among the employers who have done so is Metropolis Security Systems. The firm's general manager, Mr Alvin Lee, 42, said the scheme has helped the security manpower business reduce costs and send more staff for training.

Training employees has allowed the company to grow its sales revenue by more than 27 per cent and improve its retention rate by 30 per cent, he added.

This year, more than 100,000 participants in SkillsFuture Month, which started on July 8 and ends tomorrow, learnt various skills and joined job events.

Singaporeans can refer to myskillsfuture.gov.sg to find out more about the use of SkillsFuture Credit for learning subscriptions offered by the platforms.