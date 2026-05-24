Sustainable fun: June school holiday activities to keep kids busy while learning to save the earth

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During the Water Trekkers camp, kids will go knee-deep into the water to explore catchment areas with their instructors.

SINGAPORE – Teaching your kids about sustainability can often feel too serious. But it does not have to be.

From museum programmes curated for children to nature camps to a new quiz book, the June school holidays offer fun ways for parents to raise eco-conscious kids.

The latest edition of Children’s Season, for instance, is anchored on the theme of sustainability. Running from May 30 to June 28, the festival features free and ticketed activities across 21 museums and institutions.

“By encouraging children to learn about sustainability in fun and engaging ways, we hope to spark a sense of curiosity in them to discover their crucial role in saving planet Earth,” says Ms Asmah Alias, director of galleries, exhibitions and museums at HeritageSG, a subsidiary of the National Heritage Board which organises immersive museum and heritage experiences.

“In sowing the seeds of care today, we believe that our children will emerge as resourceful guardians of our future.”

Also released in time for the school holidays is a new book, Quiz Champs: Tackling Climate Change With Biogirl MJ, written by science teacher-turned-content creator Kong Man Jing.

Kong is best known as Biogirl MJ, the energetic host behind Just Keep Thinking, a science and nature education channel across YouTube, Instagram and TikTok.

“Children are inheriting the future of our planet, so climate change will directly shape the world they grow up in – from food security and public health to biodiversity and extreme weather events,” Kong tells The Straits Times.

“But rather than approaching the topic through fear, I believe it is important to help children understand that they can also be part of the solution.”

By introducing these concepts early, she believes children can better grasp how their daily actions impact the environment and society.

“They also develop empathy, problem-solving skills and a stronger sense of responsibility towards their communities and the natural world,” she adds.

Here are holiday activities to keep your kids entertained and engaged while learning how to protect Earth.

Join eco-adventure holiday camps

The Wetland Wanderers’ camp takes children on an adventure around Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve and Kranji Marshes. PHOTO: OUTDOOR SCHOOL SINGAPORE

Where does water come from and where does it go? Why is it important to save this resource? Growing up with a clean, endless supply at the turn of a tap, your children may not realise Singapore is one of the world’s most water-stressed nations.

The Water Trekkers holiday camp aims to help them cultivate responsible water habits and learn to keep waterways clean and sustainable.

During the three-day programme, kids will investigate the canals and streams at Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park and Sembawang Park with the guidance of experienced instructors.

This is one of many nature-based camps organised by Outdoor School Singapore, which was started by pre-school operator NTUC First Campus in 2019.

Separately, its Wetland Wanderers programme takes children on an adventure around Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve and Kranji Marshes. While exploring the mangrove ecosystem, they can spot wildlife such as tree-climbing crabs, mudskippers and perhaps even crocodiles.

This camp also builds teamwork and problem-solving skills as they crack clues to locate hidden wildlife and plants during a scavenger hunt.

Both three-day activities are recommended for children aged seven to nine. Each camp costs $381.50 inclusive of GST and runs from 9am to 3pm daily across various dates in June. Some sessions have already sold out. Find out more at str.sg/66aK

Put climate knowledge to the test

Quiz Champs: Tackling Climate Change With Biogirl MJ is written by science educator Kong Man Jing. PHOTO: JUST KEEP THINKING

Quiz time: Only trees can absorb carbon dioxide – true or false? Do you know what “greenwashing” means? Or what green corridors are?

These are a few of the thought-provoking questions packed into the new children’s book Quiz Champs: Tackling Climate Change With Biogirl MJ, written by science educator Kong Man Jing.

Better known to young fans as Biogirl MJ, Kong is the host and co-founder of Just Keep Thinking, a science and nature channel across YouTube, Instagram and TikTok.

Published by WS Education as part of the Quiz Champs science series, the 171-page book features questions curated for primary-school children. Kong aimed for the content to complement what they are already learning in their school syllabus.

“As someone who creates environmental education content regularly, I also drew inspiration from common misconceptions and questions frequently raised by young audiences during workshops, school talks and online interactions,” the 32-year-old educator says.

The book starts with foundational concepts such as weather, greenhouse gases and ecosystems before gradually introducing more complex topics like renewable energy, biodiversity loss, food systems and climate solutions.

Readers will find a mix of formats, ranging from fun facts to riddles to multiple-choice, scenario-based and discussion-style questions.

Kong has co-written two science comic books in The Adventures Of Biogirl MJ series, also published by WS Education, with a third instalment in the works.

She adds that climate responsibility does not rest only on children. Adults also play a crucial role in shaping the livelihoods and well-being of future generations. She hopes her quiz book “encourages parents and caregivers to reflect on the role they can play in creating a more sustainable future”.

Quiz Champs: Tackling Climate Change With Biogirl MJ is available for $12 on Amazon Singapore, with autographed versions available while stocks last.

Fans can also meet Kong at her book launch at the Singapore Sustainability Academy in City Square Mall on June 27 from 2 to 3pm. The event is free to attend, but due to venue capacity limits, registration is required via Eventbrite .

Stepping up as Earth’s superheroes

Hosts from local edutainment company Ms Nat Learning Exploration engaging with Huamin Primary School pupils during the signature programmes' artist pitch session. PHOTO: CHILDREN’S MUSEUM SINGAPORE

Children’s Season is back, inviting young explorers to step up as Earth’s superheroes through the power of play.

From hands-on workshops to interactive adventures, its programmes encourage them to imagine, create and discover how small actions can make a big difference for the planet.

Jointly presented by Children’s Museum Singapore (CMSG) and the Museum Roundtable – a collective of museums and heritage galleries established by the National Heritage Board – the third annual edition runs from May 30 to June 28, with a focus on sustainability.

Injecting a unique youth perspective into the programmes is the third iteration of the children’s panel. Comprising 25 pupils aged 10 to 11 from Huamin Primary School, the panel collaborated closely with CMSG and local artists, offering insights and feedback to help co-create four signature programmes.

Among them is Ms Nat And The Zero Waste Heroes, a play at CMSG on May 30 and 31, and June 5 and 6. Developed by local edutainment company Ms Nat Learning Exploration, the session challenges kids to lower a “waste-o-meter” by practising eco-friendly habits.

Through storytelling, movement and hands-on activities, it explores food waste, water conservation and daily sustainable habits.

Drama educator Adi Jamaludin engaging with Huamin Primary School pupils during The Four Harmonious Friends’ development phase. PHOTO: CHILDREN’S MUSEUM SINGAPORE

Also look out for The Four Harmonious Friends, an interactive production by drama educator Adi Jamaludin on June 19, 20, 26 and 27 at Science Centre Singapore’s interactive learning space KidsStop .

Centring on Peacock, Monkey, Rabbit and Elephant, the performance prompts young audiences to explore ways to champion harmonious and sustainable living.

Tickets to each o f the four signature programmes cost $20 a person or $64 for two children ages 12 and below and two adults.

Children’s Season also includes various free activities. One highlight is Let Loose & Play: Music Makers at National Gallery Singapore’s Keppel Centre for Art Education, happening from June 11 to 15. Drop in anytime with your kids between 10am and 7pm.

Inspired by local artist Tan Ping Chiang’s 1979 mixed-media artwork titled Music, the workshop allows families to explore how different materials produce distinct sounds and turn discarded items into creative musical tools.

Check out the full line-up of programmes at bit.ly/childrensseason2026