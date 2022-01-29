SUSS alumnus gives $50k for study award for business students

After graduating from the Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS) in 2016, Mr Ang Yew Shen went into the financial industry as a consultant, where he quickly rose up to become a sales director.

But when he won the top award for sales in his company in 2018, he felt empty. "That made me think a lot about what I could do to feel fulfilled," he said.

He realised that one way to do that was to give back to society.

Mr Ang, 32, yesterday donated $50,000 to his alma mater, the largest donation by an alumnus since SUSS was started in 2005. The money will go towards the Ang Yew Shen Study Award, which gives $3,000 to the most improved final-year business student every year.

Potential recipients will be shortlisted before the start of the final academic year and the student with the most improved grade point average will be given the award at the end of his final year.

Mr Ang, a marketing graduate, said of the award's innovative approach: "(Students) can get a big push in their final year to 'chiong' and have a breakthrough which will help their career."

The donation will be matched by a Ministry of Education grant of $75,000, and a part of it will be invested so the fund for students can run perpetually.

Mr Ang presented a cheque to SUSS president Cheong Hee Kiat at the gift agreement signing ceremony at the university yesterday.

Mr Ang had grown up in a family that was often short on money but not love. His mum was a housewife and his dad took on work as a mechanic, a lorry driver and then a taxi driver, working 12-hour shifts to put food on the table.

"But we were rich in love - my family gave us love to be a better person when we grow up," said Mr Ang, who has two younger siblings. His parents also ensured that the children could pursue higher education.

But Mr Ang's academic journey was not smooth. He said he was a rebellious teen who spent his time playing computer games. His O-level grades suffered as a result.

He went on to study engineering at a polytechnic, but continued to languish until his fourth semester, when he had a change in outlook. "I asked myself: Why don't I give myself a second chance to perform like scholars, to see myself as one?" he said. When his hard work paid off, he realised he could do well when he put in the effort.

Mr Ang hopes his donation will spur others to do the same. "When people experience kindness, it will be ingrained in their minds and they will start to give back."