Surge in interest among expats in HK to move to S'pore

As Hong Kong battles a worsening Covid-19 outbreak and surge in deaths, some expatriates there are planning to move to Singapore.

In the past two months, several immigration service firms based in Singapore and international schools like Dulwich College (Singapore) have seen an uptick in inquiries from expatriates in Hong Kong wanting to make a transfer.

A Facebook support group set up late last month for expatriates moving out of Hong Kong has since drawn more than 4,400 members.

Foreign residents, including white-collar expatriates, made up about 10 per cent of Hong Kong's population of 7.5 million in 2020.

Between June 2020 and last June, the city saw an outflow of 89,200 residents, leaving its population at about 7.39 million.

Mr Ryhan Muneer, senior manager of Immigration@SG, an immigration consultancy firm, said the number of inquiries it has received from Hong Kong since January to date has doubled, compared with the same period last year.

"It no longer seems attractive for both individuals and businesses with the exerting of strong-arm Covid-19 measures," he said.

"Singapore's measures are more flexible and realistic, on top of its sound infrastructure, an English-speaking environment and openness for global business outcomes."

He said some clients are looking to transfer to offices here or are seeking new jobs, while others hope to incorporate a new business or relocate an existing one here.

Mr Philip Ng, director of OCSC Global, an immigration and relocation consultancy, said it started to get inquiries from expatriates in Hong Kong in the fourth quarter of last year. They included Europeans, Indians and Americans.

"The majority of inquiries are looking for job arrangements as a means to migrate to Singapore, whereas some have already secured a job offer and inquired about our services for work pass applications," he said, adding that the political uncertainties in Hong Kong are a main concern for foreigners seeking more stability.

Mr Tom Boasberg, superintendent at the Singapore American School, said it has, since January, received more than 10 times the number of applications from Hong Kong than it normally gets at this time of the year.

About 60 per cent are Americans, ranging in age from three to 18.

"Most families are making plans to arrive by August, in time for the new school year," he said, adding that many expressed interest in attending a school that would be open for in-person classes.

The EtonHouse group, which runs several international schools, has also seen a steady increase in inquiries from families in Hong Kong since the start of the year, and more so in the last few weeks.

"Some who are expected to start in August in the new academic year have asked to start sooner," said a spokesman.

Likewise, a spokesman for Tanglin Trust School said it has received more student applications from families in Hong Kong in the first two months of the year, compared with the whole of last year.

Ms Rebecca Metcalfe, 39, a British-Australian national who is in Hong Kong with her husband and two children, aged two and six months, will be coming to Singapore, likely in June.

Her trader husband accepted an offer last month from his bank to move to its Singapore office.

"We feel unsafe here now. We worry about being split up, put into isolation facilities, fined and held captive here, as it doesn't feel like Hong Kong is going to open up any time soon," she said.

"School is closed, and all baby groups and play dates are cancelled. All the children's friends are leaving, as are many of mine.

"It has been challenging for mental health as we haven't seen family for two years now, and we can't travel, or exercise without wearing a mask," said Ms Metcalfe, who owns an online women's clothing store.

A 36-year-old Briton who wanted to be known only as Andre will be moving to Singapore by the end of the month after spending more than 18 years in Hong Kong.

The company director in the information technology sector said: "When Singapore made a plan to open up back in June last year and executed it in October, I knew it took the right path following science.

"Back then, I was already making plans to come to Singapore, and that has been (reinforced) by Singapore going in the polar opposite direction of Hong Kong."

While Hong Kong is tightening measures, Singapore is easing curbs and preparing for its Grand Prix event in September, he added.