From interactive quizzes to AI learning: How to create confident learners for tomorrow's world

Mr Ng Zhi Qiang worries for his son’s future. Will his 11-year-old be able to thrive in an environment that is even more competitive than today? What kind of jobs will be available when his son grows up?

To ensure that Arvis did not lag behind his peers at school, he started looking for enrichment classes when he was in Primary 2.

After some research, he chanced upon online learning portal Superstar Teacher, and liked that its courses were highly relevant to the Ministry of Education’s syllabus and national examination standards.

“Compared to other learning providers, Superstar Teacher is more comprehensive since it covers all the subjects my son is taking and the lessons are very interactive with a user-friendly interface,” he says.

Besides textbook knowledge, Superstar Teacher also exposed Arvis to a diverse curriculum, helping him to build a strong foundation, and become more confident in his learning. In 2021, Arvis was even selected to join MOE’s Excellence 2000 (E2K) programme, designed for students with an interest and aptitude for mathematics and science.

Says Mr Ng: “Superstar Teacher has moulded my child into a more independent learner. Before subscribing to Superstar Teacher, he found learning a chore, especially when he had difficulties keeping up in class.

“With a flexible self-learning platform, he can learn based on his schedule. His time management skills have also improved, allowing him to free up more time for his own leisure activities.”