From interactive quizzes to AI learning: How to create confident learners for tomorrow's world

Superstar Teacher's enrichment platform offers diverse curriculum and teaching tools to develop independent thinking and problem-solving skills

Students enjoy flexibility using Superstar Teacher’s self-learning platform, and can learn according to their interests and schedule. PHOTO: SUPERSTAR TEACHER
Mr Ng Zhi Qiang worries for his son’s future. Will his 11-year-old be able to thrive in an environment that is even more competitive than today? What kind of jobs will be available when his son grows up?

To ensure that Arvis did not lag behind his peers at school, he started looking for enrichment classes when he was in Primary 2.

After some research, he chanced upon online learning portal Superstar Teacher, and liked that its courses were highly relevant to the Ministry of Education’s syllabus and national examination standards.

“Compared to other learning providers, Superstar Teacher is more comprehensive since it covers all the subjects my son is taking and the lessons are very interactive with a user-friendly interface,” he says.

Besides textbook knowledge, Superstar Teacher also exposed Arvis to a diverse curriculum, helping him to build a strong foundation, and become more confident in his learning. In 2021, Arvis was even selected to join MOE’s Excellence 2000 (E2K) programme, designed for students with an interest and aptitude for mathematics and science.

Says Mr Ng: “Superstar Teacher has moulded my child into a more independent learner. Before subscribing to Superstar Teacher, he found learning a chore, especially when he had difficulties keeping up in class. 

“With a flexible self-learning platform, he can learn based on his schedule. His time management skills have also improved, allowing him to free up more time for his own leisure activities.”

Ahead of the curve

The Instant Homework Help function lets students engage in one-to-one sessions with subject experts to learn and solve homework questions 24/7. PHOTO: SUPERSTAR TEACHER

As schools move away from using the one-size-fits-all model, teachers need to be equipped with the right tools and training to curate engaging and personalised lessons for students, says Superstar Teacher’s chief operating officer Benjamin Tan. 

He notes that at present, the primary focus in schools is still largely on content delivery through traditional mediums to prepare students for academic success. Teachers and students may also have different expectations with regards to the use of technology, as the latter are digital natives whose entire lives revolve around technology, while most educators are digital immigrants who have to learn how to use technology and may not be as tech-savvy.

This is where Superstar Teacher comes in to plug the gap, with a mission to enable students to attain subject mastery and ace their examinations by adopting an integrated approach to optimise their learning. It has an online course library packed with bite-sized content modules covering the entire MOE syllabuses for primary and secondary level students, as well as a homework help function which helps students to develop critical thinking skills and become good problem solvers.

Currently into its 10th year of operations, Superstar Teacher is the highest-rated online learning platform (rated 4.8 out of 5 by over 300 parents on Google and Facebook) in Singapore. Over the past decade, the platform has sought to keep pace with rapid technological advancements and learning trends, and undergone numerous iterations.

Learners of tomorrow

Enhanced with the latest EdTech capabilities, Superstar Teacher optimises learning according to each student’s needs. PHOTO: SUPERSTAR TEACHER

“We recognise that every child has their own unique learning style and learns at their own pace, so our goal is to build an integrated platform to personalise learning for every child,” says Superstar Teacher's Mr Tan.

Arvis, who has been a student of the platform for four years attests to how Superstar Teacher has changed his attitude to learning. 

He says: “Superstar Teacher allows me to learn through the internet, which means I can go at my own pace. It helps me to understand concepts easily because I can always go back to previous lessons or do practice questions. 

“It also uses interesting tactics to teach me important concepts, such as the supplementary pop-up notes during lessons and useful tips which allow me to understand complex concepts in a fun way. I am also able to earn stars to redeem rewards and this encourages me to study harder.”

Features to suit different learning needs

Online Course Library 

Provides students with useful insights on question trends and equips them with effective answering techniques. It also includes interactive quizzes, indexing, variable speed function, and artificial intelligence (AI) speech recognition to make learning more engaging and enable students to take ownership of their own learning journey process.

Artificial Intelligence Learning Mode

Launched together with EdTech start-up Cerebry, this enables students to benefit from questions that enhance their strengths and identify knowledge gaps.

Question Bank 

A competency-based learning pedagogy to offer students more practice to strengthen their grasp of key concepts. New enhancements have been made, for example, simulating exam conditions by generating revision papers with multiple topics and having time restrictions.

Instant Homework Help 

Enables students to engage in personalised one-to-one sessions with subject experts to learn and solve homework questions at any time of the day. This is not just limited to subjects students have subscribed to. This way, the platform can meet the education needs of students and facilitate comprehensive learning.

Achievements 

A reward system that aims to motivate and keep students engaged in their own learning by celebrating their achievements. Besides physical rewards, students can also exchange their hard-earned stars to make monetary donations to the Children’s Cancer Foundation (CCF), as a way to learn important values such as empathy and altruism.

