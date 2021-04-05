SuperPark to reopen on Friday under new management

SuperPark Singapore at Suntec City mall will reopen on Friday, six months after its closure.

It is now managed by DreamUs Group, which also operates Pororo Park Singapore in Marina Square and Tayo Station in Downtown East.

Spanning 40,000 sq ft across two levels, the indoor sports-oriented activity park offers new additions, including an expanded Kids' Gym with a soft play obstacle course and a small climbing wall for toddlers and pre-schoolers.

The young ones can also opt for tricycles at its popular pedal car track.

Older kids and the young at heart can look forward to a new archery play station, in addition to more than 20 existing sports-themed activities.

DreamUs general manager Carolyn Chia says in a statement: "This all-inclusive indoor sports activity park brand is a strategic fit for our growing portfolio of family edutainment spaces in Asia."

SuperPark Singapore is the local outpost of a popular Finnish indoor activity park. It opened on Nov 17, 2018, catering to both children and adults.

In October last year, the landlord took possession of the premises when the park's previous holding company, SuperPark Asia Group, was unable to come up with a concrete plan to restart operations after the circuit breaker.

The Business Times reported that the group had owed sums to multiple employees and creditors, including at least $500,000 in rent to APM Property Management, which manages Suntec City.

With the park's reopening, play is limited to two hours a session with controlled capacity intake.

According to DreamUs' statement, equipment will be sanitised after every use, as will the premises after every session.

Face masks must be worn by all those aged six and older, except during selected activities such as trampoline and wall climbing.

Tickets - from $23.90 for children under 100cm in height and $33.90 for adults - can be booked online at superpark.com.sg. Babies less than a year old enter for free.