Studying new ways to treat kids and cancer patients: How school prepares doctors for the future

A first-year house officer at KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital, Dr Michelle Ko is responsible for caring for patients aged under 19 years old in the paediatrics department. Her main priority is making sure that her young patients are comfortable during medical examinations.

During her third year at Duke-NUS Medical School, she analysed data from young patients admitted to the paediatric intensive care unit (PICU), which heightened her awareness of the impact of medical procedures and experiences on children.

Drawing on studies done in the US, Canada and Europe, she found that as many as 88 per cent of children younger than 18 years old admitted to PICU for at least three months were reported to have at least one psychological disorder, and early intervention is recommended for high-risk patients.

Although PICU procedures are life-saving and necessary for children with serious conditions, the 26-year-old says the unfamiliar environment and medical procedures could lead to bad memories. While her research highlights the potential psychological effects of PICU admission to a child, she explains that more studies are needed to determine effective intervention strategies.

Dr Ko was able to conduct her study as a student, thanks to Duke-NUS' unique focus on providing an intensive mentored research experience for students in their third year.

Students at Duke-NUS are trained not just to be adept clinicians but also to lead the fight against diseases by pioneering innovative developments in medicine. Professor Scott Compton, the school’s associate dean for medical education, says: “Our mission goes beyond teaching doctors to practise medicine – in fact, I like to say that our goal is to nurture students into doctors who can improve the practice of medicine.



“We want our students to not only have technical research skills but also the intellectual curiosity, humanistic compassion and a fierce internal drive to want to solve unmet healthcare needs to improve the lives of patients everywhere.”

He adds, “Someone must create the new medicines and treatments of tomorrow – our aim is that someone will be our graduate.”