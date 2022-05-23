Students with special needs find support in schools

Muhammad Aaron Irwan, who has Ullrich congenital muscular dystrophy, was anxious about entering secondary school as he was not sure if he could adapt to a new environment or get help to move around the school.
Aaron, now 19, uses a wheelchair and a ventilator that helps to pump oxygen when he breathes.
