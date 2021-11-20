Students with physical disabilities earn awards for going extra mile to excel

SINGAPORE - If there is one thing Victoria Junior College student Aaron Sim wants to tell other children with severe physical disabilities, it is to live life with a positive mindset.

That approach has helped the 16-year-old, who suffers from limb-girdle muscular dystrophy and Asperger's syndrome, attain a sterling academic record throughout his school years.

When he was in Secondary 3, he had to undergo spine corrective surgery for scoliosis, which is common for children with muscular dystrophy. That did not stop him from scoring four distinctions and a 3.7 grade point average from a maximum score of four in final school examinations that year.

On Saturday (Nov 20), Aaron's efforts to push himself earned him the Community Integration Service award for outstanding educational achievement from social service agency AWWA.

Schoolmate Tan Xian Xun received the AWWA Outstanding Buddy award for helping Aaron in school.

A total of 30 awards were presented to recognise efforts to support the integration of children and youth with physical disabilities into mainstream schools, and help them fulfil their full potential.

AWWA chief executive J. R. Karthikeyan said the awards pay tribute to how resilient children can be in "pushing themselves to integrate".

Minister of State for Social and Family Development Sun Xueling lauded the Community Integration Service, a division of AWWA, for enabling students with special needs to reach their full potential and participate meaningfully in their schools and community. She attended the awards ceremony virtually as its guest of honour.

In her speech, she highlighted that the programme supports over 300 students from more than 180 mainstream schools each year, equipping them with the skills needed to meet the demands of mainstream education and integration into the community.

"All of us have a part to play in building up a conducive and supportive ecosystem for persons with disabilities," said Ms Sun, who is also Minister of State for Education.

Notable alumni of the programme include paralympians Yip Pin Xiu, Theresa Goh, Maximillian Tan and Jovin Tan.

Temasek Polytechnic student Raphaella Gautama is another student recognised on Saturday for grit and determination to excel.

The 17-year-old, who is studying law and management, was diagnosed with a rare disease called fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva when she was 15.



Temasek Polytechnic student Raphaella Gautama is studying law and management. PHOTO: AWWA LTD



The ailment leads to the formation of bones in damaged soft tissue like muscles, tendons and ligaments, which results in constant pain and restrictions in movement. She has difficulty eating and talking because she can open her jaw by only about 1cm.

The aspiring lawyer said she is determined not to let her condition scuttle her desire to do well in life. "I do not wish to lower my own standards just because I have more difficulties," she said.

"I want to perform well despite the odds so that people can accept me for who I am as a person, and not just write off or equate my disability to me."

Aaron shares the same sentiment.

The teenager, who needs to use a wheelchair and whose condition continues to worsen, said: "It is important not to perceive our handicap as a weakness. We each have our own strengths and it is important to stay positive."