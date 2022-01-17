Students to pay higher poly and ITE Nitec fees for 2022 academic year

Tuition fees for Singaporean polytechnic and Institute of Technical Education (ITE) Nitec students will increase slightly for the 2022 incoming batch, according to the institutions' websites.

Fees for two-year Higher Nitec Singaporean students remain unchanged.

This is the first rise in fees for Singaporeans studying in polytechnics since 2019, as the past two years' increases affected only foreign students.

All the tuition fee increases will affect only incoming students in the new academic year and not students who are already enrolled.

The polytechnic school year begins in April while ITE has two intakes - in January and April.

Singaporeans entering the five polytechnics here will pay an annual tuition fee of $3,000, up from $2,900. The last tuition fee rise in 2019 was also $100.

Permanent residents (PRs) will pay an extra $200 as their tuition fee rises to $6,200, while the fee for international students will go up by $400 to $11,400.

New Singaporean students taking the Nitec diploma will have to pay an annual tuition fee of $430, up from $410.

PRs will pay $300 more, as their annual fee rises to $5,850. International students will see an increase of $900 to $16,350.

The annual tuition fee for Higher Nitec students on the two-year programme remains unchanged at $590, $7,760 and $20,360 for Singaporeans, PRs and international students respectively.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Education said the Government provides "substantial" subsidies for polytechnic and ITE education - at about 85 per cent and over 90 per cent respectively - for Singaporean students.