Students do better when their parents get involved in school activities

SINGAPORE - Students are more engaged with school and enjoy it better when their parents take an interest in their school life by getting involved in activities, such as volunteering, parent-teacher meetings or school events, a new study has found.

A case can be made for continued school-family partnerships even though fewer parents volunteer when their child moves up to secondary school, said a National Institute of Education (NIE) survey of some 7,500 Primary 4 and Secondary 2 students from 37 schools.