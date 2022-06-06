Students in mixed-ability classes have more friends from different academic tracks

Data from the first year of implementing full subject-based banding has shown positive outcomes. PHOTO: ST FILE
Education Correspondent
Updated
Published
1 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE - Ahead of the dismantling of academic streaming in two years, students in mixed form classes have already made more friends across the different courses - Express, Normal (Academic) and Normal (Technical).

Madam Liew Wei Li, who became director-general of education at the Ministry of Education (MOE) on April 1, said data from the first year of implementing full subject-based banding (SBB) - which allows students to take subjects at differing levels to suit their abilities - has shown positive outcomes.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top