Students in mixed-ability classes have more friends from different academic tracks

SINGAPORE - Ahead of the dismantling of academic streaming in two years, students in mixed form classes have already made more friends across the different courses - Express, Normal (Academic) and Normal (Technical).

Madam Liew Wei Li, who became director-general of education at the Ministry of Education (MOE) on April 1, said data from the first year of implementing full subject-based banding (SBB) - which allows students to take subjects at differing levels to suit their abilities - has shown positive outcomes.