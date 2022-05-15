Strong in a CCA or leadership skills? DSA could suit you

Rashleigh Tho, 18, is a JC2 student at Catholic Junior College. ST PHOTO: EUGENE GOH
Education Correspondent
Updated
Published
25 sec ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE - In his last year of secondary school, Rashleigh Tho did not know where he wanted to go after his O levels or if there was a particular polytechnic course he was keen on pursuing.

But he knew that his passion was basketball.

Already a subscriber? 

Dive deeper at $0.99/month

Want more exclusives, sharp insights into what's happening at home and abroad? Subscribe to stay informed.

ST One Digital Package - Monthly

$9.90 $0.99/month

No contract

$0.99/month for the first 3 months, $9.90/month thereafter. T&Cs apply.

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • 2-week e-paper archive so you never miss out on any topic that matters to you

Get the ST Smart Parenting newsletter for expert advice. Visit the microsite for more.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top