Strong community support, conducive learning environment: Why both fresh graduates and mid-career professionals enrol in this medical school

A year ago, Ms Eleanor Chai had what most would dream of: a five-figure monthly salary and almost a decade of experience working in some of Asia’s most prestigious law firms, with postings to Hong Kong and Beijing under her belt.

However, her illustrious career only seemed to intensify the nagging feeling that she could be doing more to help people.

“It felt like it was my calling to heal people, something which I associate with the study and practice of medicine,” she says. “I asked myself, ‘On my deathbed, can I look back on my life and say that I’ve lived it with no regrets?’”

As such, after nine years as a lawyer working in finance, she decided to embark on a career switch and began looking for medical schools.

Of all the schools she was considering, Duke-NUS Medical School stood head and shoulders above the rest. “I’d heard good things about the quality of teaching at Duke-NUS,” she recalls.

Despite achieving a competitive score in her Graduate Medical School Admissions Test, she needed an institution where academic support was readily available to help her achieve her goal.

“My undergraduate degree isn’t in science,” she explains. “So, I knew there would be a steep learning curve going into medical school.”