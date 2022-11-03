Staying in Malaysia to save on rent: Exchange students return to NUS, but some face housing crunch

SINGAPORE - Warwick University student Antonio Lobeck stayed in Malaysia for 12 days to save on rent, after he was not allocated a hostel room on campus for his exchange stint at the National University of Singapore (NUS).

Mr Lobeck, who is studying international management, had ended up renting a hostel room in Chinatown, which he had to share with nine other people, until a friend helped him find a room with a monthly rental of $1,100 – a sum that exceeded his budget. Accommodation at NUS costs between $480 and $850 a month.

Besides his stay in Malaysia, he plans to move back into a hostel only for the last two weeks of the term in November.

The 22-year-old is among some foreign students who have grappled with housing-related woes, as students from abroad return in force for short stints at NUS.

Fifteen of these students, who come from countries such as Spain, the United States and Britain for programmes at NUS lasting for up to nearly a year, said a messy application process, limited hall rooms and poor communication from the university created a stressful situation which left them paying more than they had budgeted for.

In response to queries, a spokesman for NUS said the numbers are back to pre-pandemic levels after Covid-19 travel curbs were eased, but did not give a figure. The university’s website states that it welcomes more than 2,300 international exchange students every year.

“While we have allocated a proportion of on-campus hostel rooms for inbound exchange students, hostel capacity on NUS campuses is limited,” she added.

She did not provide details on how many rooms on campus were set aside for them.

NUS’ website states that its residences at UTown in Kent Ridge can house up to 1,700 students. Figures from other residences such as Prince George’s Park Residences are not published on the website.

The spokesman added that NUS had informed exchange students in advance that on-campus accommodation is not guaranteed.

She said: “They are advised to factor in the cost of off-campus accommodation in Singapore, and strongly encouraged to secure accommodation for the duration of their exchange before leaving their home countries.”

This warning is also published on some documents on the NUS website page on student exchanges.

However, some students said they received no direct communication on the housing situation, either from NUS or their home universities, and were also asked to apply for housing in the hostels in their application process to NUS, which led them to believe that it would be available.

Mr Lobeck said NUS informed him that he was not allocated a hostel room only a month before his course started.

“The accommodation booking system first told me that I was not an authorised user when I wanted to see the results. Then I had to talk to the support team for three days to figure it out, until it showed me a rejection,” he said.