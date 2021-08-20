S'poreans aged 25 and above can use SkillsFuture Credit for more online courses

SINGAPORE - From next month, Singaporeans aged 25 and above can use their SkillsFuture Credit for online learning packages under three digital learning platforms.

Through subscription plans on these platforms, those eligible will be able to access a total of 80,300 bite-sized micro-learning courses in growth industries such as healthcare and cybsersecurity on any device.

It is part of a two-year pilot involving NTUC LearningHub, Gnowbe and ZilLearn, said a joint statement by SkillFuture SG and the partnering platforms on Friday (Aug 20).

NTUC Learning Hub and Gnowbe's platform will be launched in September, followed by ZilLearn's platform in December.

Speaking to the media at the SkillsFuture Month Closing Roadshow on Friday, Minister of State in the Ministry of Education Gan Siow Huang said: "We know that people can find it challenging to find time to go for learning, upskilling, re-skilling so ...(with the new platforms) they can learn at their own time and own pace from the comfort of home".

She added that the launch comes as the Covid-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of flexibility, as well as the usefulness and effectiveness of online learning.

The latest initiative comes as part of the nation-wide movement to cultivate lifelong learning and ensure quality and industry-relevant training for adults in Singapore.

As at end-June, over 725,000 Singaporeans have used their SkillsFuture credit since the scheme was launched in 2015. Nearly 95 per cent of the courses applied for were for professional upskilling or reskilling.

More than 7,000 employers have sent employees for training courses supported under SkillsFuture, added Ms Gan.

This year, over 100,000 participants in SkillsFuture month - which started on July 8 and ends on Sunday (Aug 22) - learned various skills and joined job events.

This year’s event expanded to more target audiences, including Residents of Pertapis Halfway House.

Singaporeans can refer to the MySkillsFuture portal to find out more about the use of SkillsFuture Credit for learning subscriptions offered by the platforms.