S'pore exploring how to curate best modules across institutions for adult learners: Chan Chun Sing

SINGAPORE - In Finland, all 38 of its higher education institutions have joined forces to provide more flexible lifelong learning opportunities on one platform.

Singapore, which has a similar population size as Finland but has smaller land area, has the potential to develop such a platform in its push to meet the needs of lifelong learners, said Education Minister Chan Chun Sing on Friday (June 17).

The Republic has already invested much in the first 15 years of school life - but needs to look at things from a new perspective by also focusing on the next 50 years of learning, he said.

He added: "We need to break down this artificial divide between study and work. In fact, we need a new 'work-learn balance'."

Mr Chan said that there has been discussion on how to curate the best or most relevant modules across education institutions onto a platform for adult learners.

National University of Singapore president Tan Eng Chye said the six autonomous universities here have different expertise and strengths which can be leveraged to curate very targeted programmes for continuing education and training (CET) learners.

Singapore Management University president Lily Kong noted collaborations between the universities in research, postdoctorate and undergraduate programmes, adding: "But the CET space is the one space I think we haven't actually put our minds together and that seems to offer a real opportunity."

The Finnish initiative, titled Digivisio 2030, will use big data and artificial intelligence to come up with personalised guidance for students, taking into account their backgrounds, previous education history, work experience and the job market situation, said Professor Ilkka Niemela, president of Aalto University in Finland.

The platform will then "flexibly combine offerings from different universities to really try to fit the individual needs of the students", he said.

These remarks came at the closing of a meeting of the 12th International Academic Advisory Panel at the Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore hotel from Wednesday to Friday.

The panel, appointed by the Ministry of Education (MOE), meets about every three years. The current panel comprises a diverse group of 15 academic and industry leaders from around the world such as Japan, China, Israel, Australia and the United States, among others.

It is chaired by Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for Social Policies Tharman Shanmugaratnam.

In his opening remarks at the meeting on Thursday, he said that there is a need to prepare the young and equip them differently for the challenges and opportunities of the new phase that the world is in, that tests resilience and resolve.

He questioned the balance between input-driven learning - knowledge is imbibed from different fields - and problem-driven learning - where learning is organised around the challenges faced, such as the challenges of climate change, of ageing societies, or the challenges of keeping the peace.

"These are not mutually exclusive options. We may need a range of models. But we do need to decide on the basic shifts in balance between these options for a new future, within each university and across the system," he said.