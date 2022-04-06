Special education teaching to get boost from $7.5 million gift by Lien Foundation

SINGAPORE - The teaching of special needs students is set to get a boost from a new programme to beef up the sector here.

The programme, known as Project Greatly Enhanced Networks In Education (Genie) aims to build a network of leaders; enhance the quality of training for educators through learning journeys and the development of relevant local teaching resources; and foster sector excellence through collaboration, said the National Institute of Education (NIE) and the philanthropic organisation Lien Foundation.

The programme will be supported by a $7.5 million gift from the Lien Foundation, the two organisations said in a statement on Wednesday (April 6).

It said: "A common thread across these initiatives is the opportunities for exchanges among educators working in mainstream primary schools, special education (Sped), pre-schools and early intervention to bring about greater harmonisation across these sectors."

Project Genie will establish two professorships at NIE - the Lien Ying Chow Visiting Professorship and a Lien Foundation Chair Professorship.

The statement said the visiting professorship aims to attract top minds to NIE that contribute to the vision of Singapore's education system for the future, starting with the development of educational programmes and research.

"A local chair (professorship) will give due recognition to the advances that faculty have made. It further encourages developments in the field and strengthens the institute's capacity to support the special needs sector," it added.

Professor Vivienne Riches, psychologist, researcher and consultant at the Centre for Disability Studies in the Sydney Medical School at the University of Sydney, has been appointed the first Lien Ying Chow Visiting Professor, said the statement.

The project will also seek to foster a community of leaders in special and inclusive education and encourage cross-sector collaboration through two leadership programmes.

The first is a six-month programme, known as Inclusion Matters, for leaders in the special needs sector and the wider Sped and early intervention ecosystem, including teachers, principals and psychologists.

It will provide facilitated sessions for these leaders to meet and better understand one another's vision and practices.

The second leadership programme, known as Principal Matters +, will be conducted by NIE in collaboration with the National Institute of Early Childhood Development.

It will be an executive programme for cluster-level pre-school leaders and above who manage large operations.

The two programmes will run for two cohorts of 25 participants each.