Spark your child’s love for their mother tongue language with e-Mother Tongue Languages Symposium’s fun Online Quest

Are you a parent on the lookout for interesting local places to visit, or for interesting things to do with your children to help enrich their language-learning experiences and broaden their horizons? With the year-end school holidays just around the corner, I am sure many of you are starting to draw up a calendar of activities to enjoy with your young children.

Mark your calendars for e-Mother Tongue Languages Symposium’s (e-MTLS) Online Quest, coming to you today.

Available here until early next year, the Online Quest features an interactive task-based game for children aged four to nine to experience the joy of learning their mother tongue language (MTL).



PHOTO: MINISTRY OF EDUCATION



Embark on an Online Quest! In the online game, your child will go on a “playdate” at home with the four MTLS mascots, Kavin, Peppy, Sani and Xiao Tao, when suddenly, a magic potion causes them all to shrink. As a group, they will begin their quest to earn gemstones as part of the process of brewing a new magic potion. This will break the spell and restore them back to their normal size. Click here to play now!



PHOTO: MINISTRY OF EDUCATION



More than just playtime fun

This game can be played in any of the three MTLs: Chinese, Malay or Tamil. Children can also choose between two levels: “Beginner” (for players aged four to six) or “Expert” (for players aged seven to nine).

Along the way, the game will develop children's listening and reading skills as they complete different interactive tasks spanning various learning objectives such as knowledge of directions, food ingredients and numbers. Children will be exposed to a variety of words used in different settings to boost their vocabulary.

Parents can join in the fun and play together with their children too. This fun-filled game will help young families build up an invaluable bonding experience. You will certainly also enjoy the opportunity to explore and learn new words with your children.

At the end of the game, your children will complete a task that involves sharing their learning experiences and takeaways from the game with you. They will then receive an official e-MTLS certificate as proof of successful game completion.



PHOTO: MINISTRY OF EDUCATION



Online for the first time

In light of the current COVID-19 pandemic, the 9th Mother Tongue Languages Symposium (MTLS) moves online here for the very first time this year, as e-MTLS.

Themed “Flourish in Our Mother Tongue Languages Wonderland”, it strives to help children in Singapore learn, grow and thrive in a vibrant and immersive MTL environment and develop a keen sense of life-long learning for MTLs.

Parents looking for ways to spark their children’s love for MTL can peruse 35 informative exhibits by preschools, schools, community partners and the Ministry of Education. Also, pick up innovative approaches in promoting the effective learning of MTLs via 18 pre-recorded panel discussions and sharing sessions featuring prominent local and international education and curriculum experts, as well as celebrity parents.

Click here for more details.



PHOTO: MINISTRY OF EDUCATION



