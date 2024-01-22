Snag that scholarship to support your higher education and future career

SINGAPORE – Searching for a scholarship to support your higher education and future career?

The Straits Times Scholars’ Choice (www.scholarschoice.com.sg) is a one-stop website for polytechnic to university students. You can access useful resources and details of scholarship programmes offered by more than 40 organisations.

To help you find the right match, try the user-friendly Scholarships Comparison feature. It allows you to assess up to five scholarship listings at a glance, so you can make better decisions.

You can also gain valuable insights from in-depth interviews with current and former scholars from both the private and public sectors.

One of them is Mr Timothy Yap, who was awarded the Singapore Police Force Scholarship and the President’s Scholarship in 2013.

He went on to read law at the University of Oxford and pursue a master’s at Harvard Law School.

Today, the 30-year-old is the head of investigation at the Singapore Police Force’s Bedok Division, leading a branch of more than 150 officers.