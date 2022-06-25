Slow learner sticks to her priority and nails the competition

SINGAPORE - As a young girl, Ms Shuner Villaneuva Leong was inspired watching her mother’s friends do pedicures and manicures for her at home.

“It made her fingers look longer and slimmer. It was like magic – a brand new pair of hands,” said Ms Leong. “So I learnt from my mum’s friends and practised on myself. Whatever they did, I just followed.”

She was in Secondary 4 at Macpherson Secondary School when she heard of the beauty therapy course at the Institute of Technical Education (ITE), and set her mind on applying there.

“My father would rather have me study computer or engineering, but in the end he let me follow my interests,” said Ms Leong, 31, who is a lecturer in beauty and wellness in ITE College East, where she also studied.

The EM3 and Normal (Technical) student was not good in her studies.

“I was playful in primary school and failed all my subjects every year… In secondary school, I realised the importance of studying but it was a bit too late to catch up and I’m a slow learner,” she said.

Ms Leong, whose father is a lorry driver and mother a housewife, was so relieved to get into the beauty therapy course.

“During the interview, I even painted French manicure on my nails and showed the panel,” she said.

And it was at ITE that she was introduced to the world beyond nails.

“There was make-up, facial, body treatments, massage and spa,” she said. “I also learnt it wasn’t just about doing the treatment, but providing a service to make the client feel better physically and mentally.”

Ms Leong graduated in 2008 with a Nitec in beauty therapy and an outstanding graduate award, which was given to the top graduate for her course that year.

After a year-long stint as a therapist in a hotel, she decided to return to ITE as a teaching assistant in 2010.

She also started taking part in competitions, such as WorldSkills Singapore and the Asean Skills Competition. The most memorable was in 2011, when she became world champion in beauty therapy during the global WorldSkills competition, which was held in London that year.

“It was very emotional for me. It’s like all the hard work paid off,” she said.

“I’m so thankful for my coaches. If not for people like them, I wouldn’t have grown. They’re not just mentors, they’re family.”