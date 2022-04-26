Skills training must improve on 4 fronts for S'pore workforce to stay competitive: Chan Chun Sing

SINGAPORE - Singapore must innovate to help smaller companies communicate their skills-training needs so that training institutions can respond quickly, said Education Minister Chan Chun Sing.

To this end, trade associations and chambers and professional bodies can take on a bigger role in driving skills development, he added.

Mr Chan said SkillsFuture Singapore has plans to partner these organisations to identify skills that are in demand and develop skills-based career pathways.

This will kick off with a tie-up between the Infocomm Media Development Authority and the Singapore Computer Society and SGTech, a tech trade association, Mr Chan said.

This was one of four fronts where Singapore's skills training system must change to keep the workforce resilient and economically competitive, Mr Chan said at the launch of the first Workplace Learning Conference on Tuesday (April 26).

He cited three other areas for improvement - adult learning, partnerships between institutes of higher learning and industry, and companies' approaches towards building Singapore's talent pool.

The conference was organised by Singapore's five polytechnics along with the Institute of Technical Education, the Institute for Adult Learning and the Singapore Institute of Technology. It was supported by SkillsFuture Singapore.

About 800 Singaporean and foreign business leaders and educators attend talks on topics like staying competitive and improving employee performance and retention.

Mr Chan noted that many companies want to train their workers but do not know how to articulate this need.

He said the National Centre of Excellence for Workplace Learning (Nace), which is led by Nanyang Polytechnic, has done much to strengthen support structures for workplace learning.

"In a short span of four years, Nace has helped about 1,500 local companies implement structured training programmes and develop a stronger learning culture," he said. "I am glad to hear that of these, about 70 per cent are local small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs)."

Last year, Nace also launched the National Workplace Learning Certification scheme, he added. It recognises progressive organisations that have structures and processes in place for good training practices at the workplace.

On Tuesday, Mr Chan gave out nine of these certificates to organisations such as ActiveSG and Metropolis Security Systems.

He added that while interventions such as Nace's work at the company level, there should also be system-wide moves catering to the training needs of SMEs, which employ about 70 per cent of Singapore's workforce.