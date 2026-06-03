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SJI International opened its doors in 2007 at its current site at 490 Thomson Road.

SINGAPORE – St Joseph’s Institution (SJI) International will move to a new campus in Hougang in 2030, after about two decades at Thomson Road.

The school told The Straits Times on June 2 that it is “working closely with the relevant authorities” to relocate to 1033 Upper Serangoon Road.

On Jan 23, it had sent a letter to update parents about the planned relocation. The school opened its doors in 2007 at its current site at 490 Thomson Road.

The Hougang site is being occupied temporarily by Anderson Serangoon Junior College, which moved there in December 2023.

According to the Education Ministry’s website, the junior college will leave Hougang in December 2027 to move back to its permanent location in Ang Mo Kio, which is undergoing upgrading works.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, an Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) spokesperson said SJI International’s tenancy at its Thomson site expires in early 2030.

The site has been zoned for residential use since the 2014 Master Plan, a blueprint for land use in Singapore.

The spokesperson added that the agency is still studying the type of housing planned for the site.

In the letter to parents, SJI International said it intended to engage their parent community on the relocation. The letter said the first engagement session was planned for early March 2026.

When asked about further details of its relocation, the school said as the plan is still “subject to final approvals”, it will confirm and announce the details later.

According to the school’s annual report, at the end of the 2024 financial year, the school had a balance o f more than $2.34 million in its building and development fund, to be used for improvements in current campus and for future campus development.