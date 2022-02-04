SIT receives largest-ever donation of $25 million from Ngee Ann Kongsi

SINGAPORE - Needy students from the Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT) can now tap a new $25 million fund that will enable them to go for overseas exchange programmes, internships and other experiential learning opportunities.

Called the Ngee Ann Kongsi Emergence Fund, it is the largest donation the university has received since it was set up in 2014, the university's president Chua Kee Chaing said on Friday (Feb 4).

Each year, a sum of $2.5 million will be disbursed over a period of 10 years.

Professor Chua said the new fund will also support leadership programmes and support applied research projects with student participation.

The donation from the Ngee Ann Kongsi will further support the development of the library at SIT's future campus in Punggol, which has been planned as a technology-enabled collaborative learning space.

Besides a media studio and computers with specialised software, the library will also host programmes and projects to bring together students, faculty and industry partners.

"It will facilitate interaction between SIT students and the relevant members of the Punggol community to offer service-learning opportunities for our students to help build strong communities," Prof Chua said.

The university, which is at a temporary campus in Dover, has named its library The Ngee Ann Kongsi Library. The name will be transferred to the new library at its Punggol campus when it is operational in 2024.

At the naming ceremony on Friday, Education Minister Chan Chun Sing called on other foundations and successful businesses to step up and follow in the footsteps of Ngee Ann Kongsi by providing collaborative opportunities with not just SIT but also other educational institutions in Singapore.

"Going forward, the competitiveness of our economy and the competitiveness of our workers will depend not just on the financial resources we can muster," he said.

"More importantly, it will depend on the opportunities given to our students in terms of internships, industry collaboration, and for them to be at the frontier of the industry knowledge cycle."

Mr Jamie Teo, Ngee Ann Kongsi's vice-president and chairman of the donation and charity sub-committee, said: "At the Kongsi, we find a resonance in SIT's unique mission to nurture and develop individuals who build their interests and talents to innovate with industry and impact society."