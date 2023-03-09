Singtel group chief executive to chair Ngee Ann Polytechnic’s governing body

SINGAPORE — Singtel’s group chief executive officer Yuen Kuan Moon will take over as the council chairman of Ngee Ann Polytechnic (NP) from April 1.

He will be taking over from Mr Tang Kin Fei, who has been leading the NP Council since July 2011, the polytechnic said in a statement on Thursday.

NP said: “Over the course of Mr Tang’s term as Chairman, the polytechnic has focused on its vision of graduating students with the skills and competencies to meet the demands of the evolving and volatile economic landscape.”

The NP Council, which serves as the polytechnic’s governing and executive body, is made up of 18 members, including the chairman.

Council Members comprise representatives from the Government, educational institutions, industry and the Ngee Ann Kongsi, a non-profit Teochew philanthropic organisation.

Mr Tang led NP through the launch of service-learning, a teaching practice which seeks to inspire students to be agents of social change, said the statement, as well as closer collaboration with industry players to harness technology.

Incoming chairman Mr Yuen has been on the NP Council since April 2022.

Aside from boards of Singtel and its subsidiaries, Mr Yuen has also served on the Board of Commissioners of Telkomsel – an Indonesian network provider – since 2009, and is also a Board Member of Groupe Speciale Mobile Association, an industry organisation representing mobile network operators worldwide, and the Singapore Institute of Management.

NP’s Principal and chief executive Lim Kok Kiang said: “I would like to extend our deepest appreciation to Mr Tang for his contributions to Ngee Ann Polytechnic... At the same time, we warmly welcome Mr Yuen and look forward to charting our future with him at the helm to steer NP’s development in the next decade.”

Education Minister Chan Chun SIng said Mr Tang guided NP in strengthening industry partnerships and enhanced networks and infrastructure to nurture student entrepreneurs over the years.

He said: “I thank Kin Fei for his contributions, and would like to warmly welcome Kuan Moon as the new Council Chairman. We look forward to working with him in the coming years.”