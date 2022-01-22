Singapore undergrad over the moon after US space agency Nasa buys his drawings for publicity campaign

SINGAPORE - Mr Jarrod Chua happily indulged his hobby of drawing planet-themed comics after being issued a stay-home restriction order when he was doing his national service in June 2020.

He then put the drawings on an Instagram page called @spaceytales.

A life-long space enthusiast, his hobby also helped to ward off boredom.

To Mr Chua's surprise, his Instagram account attracted about 1,000 followers in just one month and now has rocketed to more than 9,000.

He said: "Because I like space a lot and I can do a bit of graphic design, I thought why not combine my interests and my skills...

"So, I decided to create an account with comics for fun."

Now, Mr Chua, 22, is over the moon that his artwork has caught the eye of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, or Nasa.

The United States space agency contacted him in July 2020 for permission to repost one of his drawings linked to Nasa's James Webb Space Telescope - a US$9 billion (S$12 billion) instrument designed to look farther into the cosmos.

A few months later, Nasa got in touch with him again.

This time, it asked to work with him to modify one of his illustrations into a postcard format, to use in its public outreach efforts.

In return, Nasa paid him $1,000.

Mr Chua said: "At first, I was quite happy and shocked, and didn't think much of it. I thought they were just going to repost my drawing and that was it.

"Then it started to get more serious, and I was surprised that they wanted to pay me because I would have been happy if they didn't pay me as well."

He added: "I was very happy that they saw potential in my comics."