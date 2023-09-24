Singapore film on Normal (Technical) students back on big screen

SINGAPORE – Singapore documentary film Unteachable, about Normal (Technical) students, premiered at the Singapore International Film Festival in 2019. It was picked up for a screening at indie cinema The Projector last Saturday, and there will also be sessions on Wednesday and the weekend.

Children who scored in the bottom 10 per cent in the Primary School Leaving Examination are placed in the Normal (Technical) stream in secondary schools for four years.

Damian Ng was one of them. The 77-minute film followed him and his classmates from 2013, when they began Secondary 1, to 2016. They were students at Shuqun Secondary School, which merged with Yuhua Secondary in 2019.

Ms Ng Meixi was their relief mathematics teacher and advocated a new way of doing things, in which the Normal (Technical) students would tutor fellow students.

This came from a research trip studying education systems in various countries, and a year-long stint working with the Mexican Ministry of Education.