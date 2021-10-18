For Subscribers
Direct School Admission
Should your child take up a DSA offer?
Consider the demands and benefits of entering a secondary school via academic and non-academic achievements and talents under the scheme
Before 14-year-old Kam Hooi Qian accepted a Direct School Admission (DSA) offer from Hua Yi Secondary School three years ago, she made sure to do her research.
As she intended to apply for DSA using volleyball, her co-curricular activity (CCA), she sought out some students in the school team and its coach to find out about the training culture and developmental opportunities.