SINGAPORE - Protecting children from online harms can be a struggle for parents, especially those who lack knowledge of the latest games and apps.

Here are some common questions answered by a panel of professionals on Tuesday (Feb 8) at the Sunlight Alliance for Action's first webinar, which addressed parental concerns over online harms.

Q: Should I stop my child from befriending strangers on the Internet?

A: Encountering strangers online is almost inevitable when playing multi-player games, especially when one is not playing with friends.

Ms Joanne Wong, head of non-profit Touch Cyber Wellness, said: "We're not saying that you can't talk, but are you sharing key information that will lead them back to you?"

She said children are taught by the non-profit to filter what information they share. Touch Cyber Wellness holds school-based and community programmes to help young people, educators and parents interact healthily and responsibly with technology.

Ms Wong added: "We highlight that there are certain actions that make us very vulnerable."

She said: "For example, if you don't really want to handle strangers' requests... your accounts online should be private."

Q: How can I protect my child against pornography?

A: Associate Professor at the Singapore Institute of Technology Jiow Hee Jhee said: "Research shows that exposure to pornography helps inform sexist and unhealthy notions of sex and relationships."

Looking at pornography can also distort perceptions of sexuality, increase the risk of developing a negative body image and the risk of developing sexually compulsive behaviour, said Prof Jiow, who is a member of the Media Literacy Council and researches the impact of digital media on the family and cybercrime.

If parents discover that their child is watching pornography, they should be patient and take time to understand his or her motivations.

Two boys whom Prof Jiow had counselled came to the conclusion that it was better not to tell their parents about coming across pornography because they had not been given a chance to explain themselves, he said.

Professor Daniel Fung, chief executive of the Institute of Mental Health, recommended that parents should introduce the idea of what pornography is about to their child and explain why it is not good to watch such content.

Said Prof Fung: "It's a bit like teaching your children about safe sex. It doesn't mean that they will participate in sexual intercourse."