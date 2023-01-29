‘Sharenting’ dilemma: How much is too much when you share about your kids online?

SINGAPORE – When realtor and singer-songwriter Sarah Cheng-De Winne, 35, shared her daughter’s O-level result day on social media on Jan 12, she did not expect the backlash that ensued.

The POV (point of view) video showed her following her daughter, whom she declined to name, in school as she received her grades and met friends. Cheng-De Winne (also known as Sarah X. Miracle) then counselled her tearful daughter, saying: “We cannot change the outcome, but we can reflect on the process and better improve our processes next time.”