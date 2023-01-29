‘Sharenting’ dilemma: How much is too much when you share about your kids online?

Experts warn that sharenting presents a host of real dangers to children, including cyber bullying, harassment and identity theft. PHOTO: ISTOCKPHOTO
Stephanie Yeo
Senior Correspondent
Updated
47 sec ago
Published
1 min ago
Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE – When realtor and singer-songwriter Sarah Cheng-De Winne, 35, shared her daughter’s O-level result day on social media on Jan 12, she did not expect the backlash that ensued.

The POV (point of view) video showed her following her daughter, whom she declined to name, in school as she received her grades and met friends. Cheng-De Winne (also known as Sarah X. Miracle) then counselled her tearful daughter, saying: “We cannot change the outcome, but we can reflect on the process and better improve our processes next time.”

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top