SG60 Experience Credit redemption extended, Line Friends building blocks, Numberblocks musical

Sign up now: Get tips on how to help your child succeed

Redeem a class at Meta Robotics with SG60 Experience Credit, build a Brown Cup Ramyeon and watch Numberblocks musical.

SINGAPORE – Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.

SG60 Experience credit redemption

You now have until Jan 31 to redeem the SG60 Experience Credit for your kids – an extension from Dec 31 – and can also request credits for your third child and beyond.

Launched on Aug 1 by Flying Cape, an online booking and advisory platform for enrichment programmes, the initiative celebrates Singapore’s 60th birthday and supports the National Families for Life movement.

It allows Singaporeans and permanent residents with children aged 15 and below to redeem a variety of experiences, including programmes in Stem (science, technology, engineering and mathematics), arts, music and sports.

Once redeemed, the credits are valid for one year. Go to flyingcape.com.sg/sg60 for the full list.

The initiative has been enhanced to offer support for bigger families. Previously, parents could only redeem credits for up to two kids via Singpass. In response to feedback, those with three children or more can request additional credits through an online submission form.

Redeem a class at Meta Robotics for your child with SG60 Experience Credit. PHOTO: META ROBOTICS

Meanwhile, foster parents can now submit their redemption requests through Boys’ Town Fostering Services.

Line Friends building-block sets

Assemble a gimbap or tteokbokki set from Line Friends K-Blocks Mart building blocks. PHOTO: PLAY NATION

The Line Friends K-Blocks Mart building-block collection features five designs ( str.sg/vXcP ) inspired by K-food.

Launched by Singapore game-play and entertainment brand Play Nation, the series includes Cony Spicy Rice Cakes, which depicts the popular rabbit character alongside a bento box with tteokbokki, fish cakes and a boiled egg.

Another design is Brown Cup Ramyeon, showcasing the beloved bear with instant noodles, complete with miniature chilli and scallion condiments.

Line Friends K-Blocks Mart building blocks series takes inspiration from popular Korean fare such as ramyeon. PHOTO: PLAY NATION

The series also pays homage to other Korean favourites, such as banana milk, a rainbow sticks biscuit snack and gimbap, a grab-and-go meal of rice and fillings rolled in dried seaweed.

Following a shopping trip to K-Blocks Mart, wind down the evening with Line Friends. The Slumber Party building blocks blind box series ( str.sg/awQL ) offers a glimpse into a character’s bedroom, showcasing various activities from self-care routine to late-night snacking.

These scenes are housed in stackable casings and come with a battery-operated light that illuminates with a tap.

Recommended for kids aged six and above, each set from both series retail for $17.90 at major retailers including FairPrice Xtra, Don Don Donki, Takashimaya, Toy “R” Us and shop.playnation.com.sg

Numberblocks musical

Stage musical Numberblocks was a hit in Seoul when it premiered in March. PHOTO: BASE ENTERTAINMENT ASIA

Take your pre-schoolers’ mathematics literacy to the next level with the stage musical adaptation of the BBC edutainment series Numberblocks (2017 to present), which they may have watched on YouTube and Netflix.

The series by British creator and writer Joe Elliot, who also participated in the musical’s production, is designed to introduce concepts such as adding, multiplying and patterns through songs and storytelling.

The live show, which brings favourite characters off the screen and onto the stage, was a hit in Seoul when it premiered in March.

Produced by South Korean theatrical performing arts company Brush Theatre, the musical will be staged at the Sands Theatre at Marina Bay Sands on Feb 7 and 8, at 11am, 2.30 and 6pm.