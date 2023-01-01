Sex ed after repeal: MPs, advocacy groups want comprehensive, evidence-based info on LGBTQ issues

SINGAPORE – Sex education in national schools has moved in and out of the spotlight over the years each time there was concern that what is taught may not have kept up with the reality of students’ experiences.

The debate in Parliament on repealing Section 377A of the Penal Code criminalising gay sex in November saw several MPs raise the issue once more.

Nominated MP Tan Yia Swam urged the Ministry of Education (MOE) to review sex education to ensure it is based on science and facts and to clearly state controversial opinions and trends.

She said this would be a guide for parents to use in their own conversations at home with their growing children.

She also called on parents – who like her may have grown up without any knowledge of terms surrounding lesbian, gay, bisexual, transexual and queer (LGBTQ) issues – to take the initiative to find out.

She said: “Let us educate ourselves: What is hetero, homo, pan or asexual? What is trans or cisgender? What is sexual orientation versus gender identity? Only then are we equipped to guide our children as they grow and explore.”

Dr Tan, a surgeon, told The Sunday Times that the modern world inundates adults and children alike with complex images and information regarding sex and sexuality.

She said: “We are bombarded by social media, entertainment with images depicting half nudity, heavy makeup, sexual content, swear words and foul language.

“I cannot wrap my children up and pretend none of these exists. Better for us to acknowledge these, and place things in context.”

Other MPs such as Janet Ang, Mohd Fahmi Aliman, Henry Kwek, Mark Chay and Lim Biow Chuan also asked a slew of questions on sexuality education in public and private schools and the madrasahs, and the norms in international schools.

In response to Dr Tan, Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli said Singapore’s education policies and curriculum remain anchored on Singapore’s prevailing family values and social norms, which most Singaporeans want to uphold. These include the family as the cornerstone of the social fabric, and marriage being between a man and a woman, he said.

He noted the sexuality education curriculum in MOE schools respects the primary role of parents and reflects the national posture on the heterosexual family as the basic unit of society.

“The curriculum remains secular and based on research and evidence. It is focused on age appropriateness and the developmental needs of the child when touching on topics such as homosexuality,” he said.

What does sex ed in schools look like now?