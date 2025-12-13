‘Every child deserves happiness’: 7-year-old spends his birthdays giving back

Sign up now: Get tips on how to help your child succeed

Behind every academic result is a young person quietly chasing their dreams, beating the odds and hoping to make something of themselves. In More than Grades, a series by The Straits Times, we tell the stories of youth who are making waves in school and beyond.

In 2025, Jayden Lai donated his birthday presents to Food from the Heart’s Toy Buffet, giving children on financial aid a chance to choose toys for themselves.

SINGAPORE – On the day of his seventh birthday party, when most children are likely to be tearing wrapping paper, Jayden Lai was doing something quite different.

He was sorting toys and writing letters, not for himself, but to give away.

It was Sept 30, and the Primary 1 pupil was at his party surrounded by Lego sets, puzzles, Jenga blocks and a Uno deck – the kind of presents any seven-year-old would normally cling to. But Jayden had already decided the gifts were not for him.

“I want to donate toys to those kids whose parents cannot afford to buy them,” he said.

With the help of his cousins and friends, he carefully attached small handwritten cards to the toys, preparing them for children he had never met. “I already have toys at home,” he said simply. “Some kids don’t.”

In 2025, Jayden had asked his mother for an unusual birthday favour: Instead of buying him presents, could his friends bring toys so he could donate them?

His mother Jalene Ngiam, 36, who works in finance, sent a message to the invited families, and by the time the party began, a small mountain of gifts had formed on the table.

These toys eventually went to children on financial aid at food charity Food from the Heart’s Toy Buffet 2025, held on Nov 14. The annual event allowed 2,000 beneficiaries to “shop” for toys at no cost, ensuring that every child gets something to call their own.

Jayden’s predilection for giving started when he was five. His parents – Ms Ngiam and Mr Ryan Lai, 41, an auditor, had joined their neighbours in delivering porridge door to door to families in their estate during Ramadan.

Jayden Lai helping his parents deliver hampers during Ramadan when he was five years old. PHOTO: JALENE NGIAM

Jayden said he remembers pressing doorbells, standing quietly behind the adults as they handed over bowls of warm porridge, and seeing smiles from the mostly elderly residents. “I was happy to give the porridge,” he said.

He began to understand that some families struggled to afford both food and playthings. A year later, when he turned six, he asked to donate groceries instead of receiving presents. Jayden then sent out invitations to relatives and friends asking for groceries, including rice, coffee, tea, canned fruit and cooking oil.

“Some people use their money to buy food, so there’s no money for toys,” he said in a soft, matter-of-fact tone.

His observations expanded beyond his home. Like many children growing up in Singapore, Jayden said he has seen people resting at playgrounds and on the streets. “I saw a beggar once,” he said. “It made me feel sad.

“They don’t have enough money, and if they don’t have enough, they can’t buy food.”

At his birthday party in 2025, after the cake was cut and candles blown out, Jayden’s relatives and friends gathered at the table with him to write the cards for the donated toys.

Their messages were simple but heartfelt: “Enjoy playing with the toys”; “Always be happy”; “Have fun”.

Each child wrote a card, and Jayden made sure these were matched with the gifts before they were boxed and sorted for delivery. By the end of the afternoon, he had not kept a single toy, unless a friend had intentionally brought two gifts – one for him and another to be given away.

On his sixth birthday, Jayden asked friends to contribute groceries for donation. These were later delivered to families through Food from the Heart’s Community Food Pack programme. PHOTO: JALENE NGIAM

When asked who taught him kindness, Jayden said almost immediately: “My mum. And my teachers in school.”

He said his mother picks him up from student care every day and cooks dinner for him. “She is kind,” he added.

Jayden rarely talks about his donations in school and said that he does not feel sad about giving his toys away. “Every child deserves toys and happiness,” he added.

When asked if he had words of encouragement for other children to start giving, he said: “Sharing is caring. If you have so many toys, why not just donate some?”

Jayden said he was very excited for other children to receive his toys. “I feel very happy that other kids can get to play with the toys I donated. Every child deserves a happy childhood.”