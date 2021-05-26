Seven new MOE kindergartens to open in 2024 and 2025

Seven new Ministry of Education (MOE) kindergartens will open across the island in 2024 and 2025.

All of them will be located inside primary schools and offer about 100 to 120 Kindergarten 1 places each, said MOE in a statement yesterday. Registration for admission to these new kindergartens will start in February the year before they are set to open.

Education Minister Chan Chun Sing said in a Facebook post yesterday: "We will continue to expand our MOE kindergartens steadily... so that more Singaporeans can access good-quality and affordable pre-school education."

When these seven new kindergartens have opened, there will be 57 MOE kindergartens in operation. These will provide about 7,900 K1 places in 2025, MOE said.

The ministry said there are now 36 MOE kindergartens in operation, with eight new ones opening next year and seven more opening in 2023. Of the eight opening next year, one - MOE Kindergarten @ Gongshang - is to replace MOE Kindergarten @ Tampines, which is among the 36 in operation.

The MOE kindergarten programme started in 2014. MOE previously said it aims to operate at least 60 kindergartens by 2025.

The kindergartens all offer the three mother-tongue languages, "to encourage bilingualism in the early years and help lay a strong foundation for language learning in the later years", the ministry said.

They also work closely with the primary schools they are located in to support their pupils' transition to Primary 1, MOE added.

Kindergarten Care services are also available at all school-based MOE kindergartens for parents who need full-day care for their child. These are available from 7am to 7pm on Mondays to Fridays.

Opening in 2024 are MOE kindergartens at Casuarina Primary in Pasir Ris Street 41, Tanjong Katong Primary in Seraya Road, Yangzheng Primary in Serangoon Avenue 3, Punggol Primary in Hougang Avenue 8 and South View Primary in Choa Chu Kang Central.

Opening in 2025 are MOE kindergartens at Elias Park Primary in Pasir Ris Street 52 and Hougang Primary in Hougang Street 93.