Secondary 1 posting results to be released on Dec 22: MOE

SINGAPORE - Secondary 1 posting results will be released next Wednesday (Dec 22) at 9am, said the Ministry of Education (MOE).

The posting results will be accessible through the following channels:

- Short Message Service (SMS) text messaging (if a local number was provided by the applicant during the application process)

- S1-Internet System using the student's birth certificate number or foreign identification number and the Secondary 1 personal identification number

- At the student's primary school

Students do not need to physically report to their new schools on the next working day after receiving their posting results, said MOE in its statement on Wednesday.

Instead, students should refer to their posted schools' websites from Dec 22 for information regarding the online purchase of books and uniforms as well as reporting details.

Parents of the incoming Secondary 1 cohort who are on Parents Gateway may also receive instructions from the posted schools from the afternoon of Dec 22.

If students are unable to report to their posted secondary school on the first day of school on Jan 4 next year for valid reasons, they may contact the school directly to confirm that they are taking up the place, and the school will reserve the place for them, said MOE.

More information on the posting exercise is available on the MOE website.