Secondary 1 life: Choosing a CCA and coping with not getting your top choices
- CCAs are compulsory in secondary school to foster essential life skills, complementing academic learning through various activities.
- Schools allocate CCAs based on student preferences, but capacity constraints may lead to disappointment if preferred choices aren't secured.
- Parents should help children manage frustration by acknowledging their feelings, teaching resilience and maintaining a positive attitude.
SINGAPORE – If your child has just started Secondary 1, she may have been sharing with you details about her school orientation and the various co-curricular activities (CCAs) that caught her interest, along with the selection trials.
Unlike at the primary and post-secondary levels, where participation is strongly encouraged, all secondary school students are required to have a CCA.