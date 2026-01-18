Straitstimes.com header logo

Secondary 1 life: Choosing a CCA and coping with not getting your top choices

Festive drums is among the CCA choices at Edgefield Secondary School.

Unlike at the primary and post-secondary levels, where participation is strongly encouraged, all secondary school students are required to have a CCA.

Elisa Chia

  • CCAs are compulsory in secondary school to foster essential life skills, complementing academic learning through various activities.
  • Schools allocate CCAs based on student preferences, but capacity constraints may lead to disappointment if preferred choices aren't secured.
  • Parents should help children manage frustration by acknowledging their feelings, teaching resilience and maintaining a positive attitude.

SINGAPORE – If your child has just started Secondary 1, she may have been sharing with you details about her school orientation and the various co-curricular activities (CCAs) that caught her interest, along with the selection trials.

