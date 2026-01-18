Secondary 1 life: Choosing a CCA and coping with not getting your top choices

Sign up now: Get tips on how to help your child succeed

Unlike at the primary and post-secondary levels, where participation is strongly encouraged, all secondary school students are required to have a CCA.

SINGAPORE – If your child has just started Secondary 1, she may have been sharing with you details about her school orientation and the various co-curricular activities (CCAs) that caught her interest, along with the selection trials.

