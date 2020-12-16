Sec 1 posting results to be released on Dec 22

Secondary 1 posting results will be released next Tuesday at 9am, said the Ministry of Education (MOE) yesterday.

The posting results will be accessible through the following channels:

Short Message Service (SMS) text messaging (if a local number was provided by the applicant during the application process);

S1-Internet System (www.moe.gov.sg/s1-posting) using the student's birth certificate number or foreign identification number and the Sec 1 personal identification number; and

At the student's primary school.

Due to the Covid-19 situation, students do not need to report to their new schools in person the day after receiving their results, MOE said in a press statement yesterday.

Instead, students should refer to their posted schools' websites from Tuesday for information regarding the purchase of books and uniforms, booklists as well as the reporting details.

Parents of the incoming Sec 1 cohort who are on Parents Gateway will also receive instructions from the posted schools from Tuesday afternoon.

If students are unable to report to their secondary school on the first day of school on Jan 4 for valid reasons, they may contact their secondary school directly to confirm that they are taking up the place.

The school will be able to reserve the place for them, said MOE.

The ministry added that more information on the posting exercise is available at www.moe.gov.sg/s1-posting