For Subscribers
Scoop, pour, make a mess Help your child learn through sensory play
Activities that stimulate at least one of five senses, movement and balance are great ways for children to learn and explore the world
Pop-its are all the rage this year. Available in all manner of shapes, sizes and colours, the silicone sensory toys have grabbed the attention of children worldwide, who find it calming to pop them like bubble wrap.
The toy trend has brought the focus back to sensory play. This is an important way for youngsters to explore and learn and is especially useful during the pandemic, when parents are hard-pressed to find non-screen alternatives.