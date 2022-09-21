Science Centre's flagship Young Scientist Badge programme turns 40: Over 1m badges awarded to pupils

SINGAPORE - The Science Centre Singapore's flagship programme created to stimulate primary school pupils' interest in science turns 40 and to mark the occasion, three new Young Scientist badges have been launched.

Under the Young Scientist Badge programme, pupils complete certain tasks and activities to earn badges. Since 1982, more than one million Young Scientist badges have been awarded.

With the addition of the Marie Curie and Margaret Fountaine badges, and the Young Fabricator badge, which will be available in 2023, pupils could soon earn a total of 25 badges.

Announcing the launch of the badges on Wednesday at the Science Centre, Education Minister Chan Chun Sing said that the first two badges, which are already available currently, are named after scientists whose journeys are multidisciplinary in nature.

"The activities of these badges span at least three relevant subject areas," he said. These areas include chemistry, physics, food science and ecology.

Polish-French scientist Marie Curie, known for her discovery of radiation and work in radioactivity, was the only person to win the Nobel Prize in two scientific fields - physics in 1903 and chemistry in 1911.

Margaret Fountaine was a British entomologist and natural history illustrator known for being a butterfly collector.

The third badge, which is is supported by Temasek Foundation, highlights the growing importance of digital fabrication like 3D printing, and hands-on science, technology, engineering and mathematics education (Stem) tinkering skills.

Mr Chan, who was the guest-of-honour at the event on Wednesday, said

"Many Singaporeans who grew up in the 1980s and 1990s may have kept these badges from their childhood. For them, these badges are filled with nostalgia, and probably bring back vivid memories of the sense of accomplishment felt when they fulfilled the requirements for each badge," he said.

The badges introduce science to students in a real and relatable way, providing opportunities for them to develop initiative and creativity through hands-on learning, he added.

"In addition, efforts are constantly being made to ensure that the badge activities are accessible to students from different backgrounds," said Mr Chan, adding that students with special needs have also attained the badges.

The badges also provide avenues for parent-child bonding and are a way for children to keep learning, he said.