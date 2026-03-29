Science Centre’s first robotics and AI festival helps kids grasp the ‘how’ behind the ‘wow’

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Science Centre Singapore's first robotics and artificial intelligence festival, RoboFest, will run from April 9 to 12.

SINGAPORE – As children navigate a world increasingly shaped by robotics and artificial intelligence, they should not be passive consumers of technology – parents can help them become confident creators instead.

Start by igniting their curiosity, prompting them to question: “How does this work?” and “What if we tried this instead?”, says Science Centre Board’s chief executive Tham Mun See.

Science Centre Singapore’s inaugural RoboFest 2026: Meet Tomorrow, Today aims to engage children with robotics and AI. Running from April 9 to 12, the festival features four zones with interactive experiences and live demonstrations.

Families with children of all ages are welcome, though the learning opportunities deepen with age.

For pre-schoolers, Ms Tham highlights The Playground zone where they can catch robot boxing showdowns and robot dog fire-fighting challenges. A comedy performance My Colleague Is A Robot Dog offers a playful look at human-robot interaction.

These events aim to create “magical moments that spark wonder about technology”, she says.

Primary school children and youth can take part in hands-on activities, such as building robots and engaging in AI prompt-crafting through a multi-player game. These experiences will help them grasp the “how” behind the “wow”.

Robotics and AI are already integral to people’s daily lives, but Ms Tham observes that the technology often “remains mysterious, even intimidating”, for many people.

“RoboFest was born from a simple belief: People shouldn’t fear what they don’t understand,” she adds.

Behind every intelligent machine lies human ingenuity, she points out.

“We demystify robotics by showing the human story behind the technology, and how our curiosity, creativity and collaborative spirit drive innovation.

“From competition arenas to social robot demonstrations, every experience reinforces that the future belongs to those who work in tandem with intelligent machines.”

Beyond offering hands-on activities with emerging technologies, the festival also aims to ensure that children understand AI ethics and learn how to use these tools responsibly.

Primary school children and youth can take part in hands-on activities, such as building robots and engaging in AI prompt-crafting through a multi-player game. PHOTO: SCIENCE CENTRE SINGAPORE

Ms Tham describes the festival as “planting seeds of curiosity for the youngest visitors, while offering older children the tools to nurture that curiosity into understanding”.

She adds: “We want children to feel empowered knowing that technology is not magic reserved for experts, but something they can learn, shape and improve.”

Book It/RoboFest 2026: Meet Tomorrow, Today



Where: Science Centre Singapore, 15 Science Centre Road

When: April 9 to 12; 9am to 5pm (weekdays), 10am to 6pm (weekends)

Admission: Singaporeans and permanent residents enjoy discounted tickets at $4 on weekdays and $6 on weekends (children aged three to 12, or seniors aged 60 and above); $6 on weekdays and $10 on weekends (adults). Tickets include Science Centre admission

Info: Go to str.sg/8NTb