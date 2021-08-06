Schools, polytechnics and ITE started fast-and-easy Covid-19 testing in July: MOE

SINGAPORE - Staff working at schools, polytechnics and the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) have had to do fast and easy testing (FET) for Covid-19, swabbing themselvessince mid-July, while autonomous universities here will start testing when term resumes this month and next.

Cleaners, teachers and canteen vendors are among the staff at educational institutions who test themselves using Antigen Rapid Test (ART) kits, under the supervision of a trained staff member.

They have to do a test every 14 days, the Ministry of Education (MOE) told The Straits Times on Thursday (Aug 5).

The FET requirement was introduced in June as part of a set of measures for staff working in higher-risk settings that involve unmasked individuals.

They include teachers, coaches and instructors who interact with students in settings like physical education lessons, sports activities, music and drama classes and performing arts co-curricular activities.

Food and beverage operators such as canteen vendors and cafe staff must also be tested, along with cleaners in schools that have unvaccinated students under the age of 12 or whose duties include cleaning venues where unmasked activities take place, like canteens and sports facilities.

On Wednesday, the National University of Singapore (NUS) announced in a circular sent to students that it would implement FET from Aug 10.

NUS staff and students will be given ART kits and the frequency of their testing will depend on their vaccination status and whether they are residents on campus.